Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo Rank 1-2-3 in J.D. Power IQS

Every Stellantis brand improved its IQS score vs. 2022, bucking industry trend; each brand also finished higher than it did last year

Dodge first among all 33 brands evaluated by J.D. Power, its fourth consecutive year among the top two industry finishers

Ram second in industry and most-improved mass-market brand; third time among top three brands since 2020

Alfa Romeo first among premium brands and third in industry, 24 places higher than its 2022 finish

Maserati and Alfa most-improved premium brands, respectively

Ram 1500 earns best full-size light-duty pickup

Alfa Romeo Stelvio best compact premium SUV

Jeep Gladiator ties for best midsize pickup

Jeep® brand climbs four positions

Chrysler score improves by six percent

Stellantis brands Dodge, Ram and Alfa Romeo own the industry podium in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge tops the 33 brands ranked by J.D. Power, followed by Ram and then Alfa Romeo. These latest results mark the fourth consecutive year that Dodge has placed among the top two brands.

Meanwhile, Ram climbed 16 places to finish second – its third time among the study's top three brands since 2020. And Alfa Romeo soared 24 places – the greatest jump in this year's IQS – to finish first among premium brands and third in the industry.

"We are clearly finding our rhythm," says Mark Stewart, COO for Stellantis in North America. "While that bodes well for our team, more importantly, it's a signal to our customers that we are aligned with their concerns and responding in real time."

"Expect the team to focus even more intently on delivering excellence in customer experience," Stewart adds. "Not just because it's a hallmark of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, but because it's the right thing to do."

J.D. Power surveyed new-vehicle buyers about their first three months of ownership, and tracked problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) to measure the brand performance. Totals recorded by Dodge, Ram and Alfa Romeo were lower than last year's numbers by three, 45 and 68 PP100, respectively.

Alfa's improvement was eclipsed only by Stellantis stablemate Maserati, with 73 fewer PP100 than it recorded in the 2022 study. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio also claimed top honors in the study's compact premium SUV segment.

Maserati surged 17 places to 14th in the industry, compared with last year. Its total PP100 was nearly 34 percent below the industry average.

Ram's 45-PP100 improvement was tops among mass-market brands, helped by the flagship Ram 1500's finish atop the large light-duty pickup segment.

Jeep® also performed better than the industry average, ascending to 19th place from 23rd in the 2022 IQS. The brand was helped by the Jeep Gladiator's rise to the top of the midsize pickup segment.

The Chrysler brand's PP100 total was nearly six percent better than last year.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies. J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

