Sequoia Financial Group Promotes Executives Annie McCauley and Kevin Tichnell, Hires Joseph Glick as COO

AKRON, Ohio, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Financial Group, LLC (Sequoia), a leading SEC-registered wealth manager with nearly $16 billion in assets under management, today announced several key leadership appointments.

Annie McCauley , executive vice president and chief client experience officer, adds significant responsibilities for the advisor group and organic growth to her existing asset management, wealth planning, and client segment strategy responsibilities.

Kevin Tichnell , executive vice president, is now chief strategy & acquisitions officer.

Joseph Glick has joined the firm as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Akron, Ohio-based Sequoia provides asset management and planning services across the wealth continuum—from individuals to family offices—with locations throughout the United States. Sequoia was named by Barron's as one of the top RIA firms in the U.S. in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year. Founded in 1991, Sequoia employs more than 200 people.

"Today's leadership appointments are designed to strengthen our strategic expansion plans as we continue to build a durable and scalable firm to serve clients for generations to come," said Tom Haught, founder and CEO of Sequoia. "Our priorities are organic growth, selective acquisitions, and operational excellence. Annie is now responsible for organic growth and unifying our client experience, asset management and planning. We welcome Joe to Sequoia in the key role of overseeing our growing operations and breadth of services. Kevin will focus solely on leading our M&A efforts."

McCauley is responsible for asset management, wealth planning, and the firm's advisor group, with more than half of the firm's employees now under her leadership. She joined Sequoia Financial Group in 2002 as a financial advisor. She became managing planner in 2008, was promoted to managing director of family wealth in 2015 and chief client experience officer in early 2021.

Glick is responsible for finance, risk & compliance, legal, client service & administration, technology and organizational development. He brings to Sequoia more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry in various COO roles, as well as strategy, innovation, and transformation-focused positions. Before joining Sequoia, Glick was head of strategy – client lifecycle management for Deutsche Bank, where he worked for 13 years in Cleveland, New York, and London.

Glick said, "Joining Sequoia was the obvious choice for me. The firm's leadership team has a clear commitment to a client-first, values-based culture and has an ambitious plan to serve clients in a competitive industry."

Tichnell joined Sequoia Financial Group in 2003 as a wealth advisor. He has also held the roles of managing director, business development; vice president of mergers & acquisitions; chief of staff; and chief financial officer.

For more than three decades, Sequoia has grown organically and through acquisitions to expand its services and its geographic footprint. Most recently, in February 2023, Sequoia acquired Zeke Capital Advisors, LLC in Berwyn, Pa., a multi-family office firm managing more than $5 billion in assets and providing generational family wealth management to individuals, families, and foundations.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group, LLC, founded in 1991, takes a client-centered approach to providing wealth management services, including asset management, estate and retirement planning, fiduciary consulting, and family wealth. Sequoia builds and maintains strong relationships that emphasize long-term planning to help clients reach their financial and life goals. Sequoia was named by Barron's as one of the top RIA firms in the U.S. in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year. The firm had nearly $16 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.sequoia-financial.com.

