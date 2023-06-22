WynnBET Launches iCasino & Online Sportsbook in West Virginia

West Virginia becomes WynnBET's 11th operational online state

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the online casino and sports betting ("iGaming") app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Thursday that its online casino and sports betting platform is live in the state of West Virginia. Players can download WynnBET on the Apple and Google Play Stores or register for an account at www.wynnbet.com.

(PRNewsfoto/WynnBET) (PRNewswire)

West Virginia is the 11th state where WynnBET is operational, and it represents the third state in which WynnBET offers its online casino, joining Michigan and New Jersey.

"We would like to thank the West Virginia Lottery Commission for working with us throughout our licensure process in the state," Wynn Sports Interactive President Ian Williams said. "We are thrilled to bring our first-class online casino and sportsbook to players in West Virginia, marking our second state launch this year and the third iCasino market to our growing portfolio."

WynnBET's online casino brings patrons in West Virginia an extensive library of the most popular games from the largest game suppliers, including classic casino games, live dealer blackjack and roulette, video poker, and Keno.

New casino users that sign up with WynnBET in West Virginia will be eligible for a deposit match up to $1,000. Players signing up for WynnBET's Online Sportsbook can take advantage of the new-user offer, Bet $100, Get $100 bet credit.

Online West Virginia players will gain immediate access to Wynn Rewards, providing them with a variety of real-life experiences and benefits that can be used online and at Wynn Resorts' properties. Existing Wynn Rewards members will be able to connect their accounts to WynnBET upon completing registration.

To learn more about Wynn Rewards and the one-of-a-kind experiences available to WynnBET players, please visit https://www.wynnbet.com/wynn-rewards/.

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET and WynnSLOTS brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, MLB, and NBA, and proud marketing partner of several NFL teams. The Las Vegas-based firm was recognized as a finalist for the category of Online Casino of the Year for the 2022 American Gambling Awards.

Media Contact:

Seth Medvin, WynnBET

702-770-7832

seth.medvin@wynnbet.com

Investor Relations:

investorrelations@wynnresorts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WynnBET