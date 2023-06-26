BigID Strengthens Collaboration with Databricks to Automate Security and Governance

BigID's integration with Unity Catalog delivers enhanced data protection and simplified governance for customers

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, compliance, privacy, and governance, today announced an expanded partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, to provide cutting-edge data security, privacy, and governance solutions to customers. This joint effort aims to automate data discovery and classification, alleviate the workload of data professionals, and streamline governance processes.

BigID's integration with Databricks Unity Catalog facilitates bi-directional metadata synchronization and advanced access control. This collaboration empowers Databricks' Unity Catalog customers with comprehensive visibility into their data's sensitivity, allowing the policy engine to implement effective security and governance measures.

Unity Catalog, a key priority for Databricks, is a fine-grained governance solution for data and AI on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. It simplifies security and governance of customer data by providing a central place to administer and audit data access, and track data lineage of all Databricks assets.

Customers leveraging this BigID integration will benefit from:

Comprehensive and efficient data security and governance within their Databricks environment

Streamlined governance processes via automated data discovery and classification

Policy automation triggered from BigID and deployed via Unity Catalog

In addition to today's announcement, the two companies are collaborating to enable advanced automation expanding upon this integration to provide the ultimate in efficiency for governance operations.

"We are thrilled to expand our strategic partnership with Databricks to provide our customers with the most advanced data lakehouse governance capabilities," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "Our joint offering will enable organizations to better understand their data and ensure they are taking the necessary measures to take action for security, privacy, and governance."

"Data security and governance are top priorities for our customers, and we are excited to expand our partnership with BigID to deliver a comprehensive solution that addresses these critical needs," said Ariel Amster, Director of Strategic Technology Partners at Databricks.

About BigID:

BigID enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

