Make A Splash (Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo) With Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party Launching on Consoles and PC Later This Year

From the most viewed YouTube video in history 'Baby Shark', comes its first standalone PC and console rhythmic adventure video game for the whole family to enjoy

SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind the cultural phenomenon Baby Shark , partners with Outright Games, the leading global publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment, to launch Baby Shark's first standalone PC and console game, 'Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party'. With the most viewed video on YouTube and RIAA Diamond certification (11x Platinum), this record-setting sensation is being brought to life with an all-new rhythmic adventure game. Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party launches 15th September 2023 for PlayStation 4®, PlayStation 5®, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party is a cooperative rhythmic adventure where players will be fully immersed in the vibrant Baby Shark universe with one goal: to sing and have fun with friends and family. Players will swim across oceans as either Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, or Grandpa Shark to unlock the story of family and friendship as they complete each level. Players can swim solo or team up with up to 3 family members and friends in 4-player local co-op mode. Fans will get to enjoy 30 songs including catchy classics such as 'Baby Shark', 'Disco Sharks', and 'Shark Dance Party' on their oceanic adventure.

The story unfolds in the unique style of following the Shark Family as they take a vacation across the ocean to the Fin-Tastic Festival, the biggest music contest in the whole ocean. Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party allows players to explore 7 recognizable locations from the fan-favorite Baby Shark videos such as the stunning Tropical Bay, the vast Ocean City, and the dark Kingdom of the Deep, to get to the festival. The game features Rhythm or Runner Mode where players have to stay on the beat and complete levels to collect cards and stickers. For extra fun, the five playable characters from the Shark Family are customizable with unlockable costumes and skins to collect in-game.

The game has been created with all family members in mind, and designed to be accessible and educational for even the youngest Baby Shark fans. As they travel across the ocean, young gamers, between 3-6 years old, will also be helped to develop their psychomotor skills through rhythmic gameplay and a gradual difficulty curve. To help young players who are learning to read, the game developers have incorporated a full game voice-over for all dialogue, location names, and instructions. The game features festivals and holidays from around the globe such as Día de los Santos as well as music from many genres like orchestral music, reggaeton, and rock. Short levels and easy repetition mechanics position Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party as the perfect introductory game for young gamers to learn how to play.

Pinkfong's Baby Shark has been captivating fans around the world since it first broke the internet in 2015. After taking the world by storm, Baby Shark has expanded its universe with an animated TV series, podcasts, live shows, merchandise, and even a full-length feature film in development for the 2023 holiday season. With the upcoming Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party, fans can look forward to another extraordinary chapter in Baby Shark's legacy of fostering imagination, creativity, and love for music in the hearts of families everywhere.

Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA, said, "We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Outright Games to bring Baby Shark's fun and exciting songs and dance moves to the world of console and PC gaming. We can't wait for fans of all ages to create unforgettable memories with their friends and families as they enjoy the game together."

Beth Goss, CEO of Outright Games, says: "We are delighted to be working with Pinkfong on their first 'Baby Shark' console game and our first project together as licensing partners. Games provide a dynamic entertainment experience and help shape meaningful audio, visual and haptic interactions. Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party will create a brand new way for fans to interact with the IP."

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party will launch internationally on 15th September 2023 on PlayStation 4®, PlayStation 5®, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam. The game will be available in 26 languages.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Outright Games:

Outright Games is a global video games publisher with a focus on bringing quality family entertainment to a worldwide audience. Founded in 2016, Outright Games has established its place in the market delivering engaging interactive games of beloved entertainment licenses globally. Outright Games brings stories and characters to life with titles including favourites such as Peppa Pig: World Adventures with Hasbro, DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos with Warner, Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova and Paw Patrol: Grand Prix with Nickelodeon, and DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms with NBC Universal. With an Outright Games title, there will be fun for all the family to enjoy.

Find out more:

About Reco Technology

Recotechnology is a company founded by professionals from the entertainment and media sector with a long experience in the field of video games. Since its incorporation in 2012 it has developed multiple games for the different platforms of Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, PC/Steam, Android, IOS… being official developer and publisher of all of them. From our origin we seek to develop new and high quality games and IPs for all types of audiences.

Contact

