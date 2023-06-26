SHENZHEN, China, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOOPOO DRAG M100S arrived in the USA and are scheduled to go on sale. It is the VOOPOO, affiliate of Shenzhen woody vapes technology co.,ltd, new single-battery MOD device with a max 100W power output based on DRAG 4. It standards leakproof top airflow UFORCE-L TANK with PnP Dual in One coil and innovates in appearance and details.

The Single Battery Version of VOOPOO DRAG 4, DRAG M100S has Officially Arrived in the USA (PRNewswire)

Effective Leakage-Proof, High Resolution and Explosive Vapor

The UFORCE-L TANK's top air inlets ensure that the air pressure inside and outside is balanced. The e-liquid and condensate can be securely stored to provide a pleasing experience.

The 3 top air-inlets balance the airflow directions, increase airflow and improve airflow smoothness, providing even and sufficient airflow for various e-liquid resolution. In addition, the Dual in One PnP coil has an improvement in atomization efficiency, fully atomizing every e-liquid and delivering a rich flavor and delicate taste. Thus, the coil could save e-liquid consumption and reduce 10% power output. If the users choose high wattage setting, they could get 20% more puffs and keeps the consistent vaping experience. The triangular structure enhances the concentration of airflow, bringing a more explosive and cloudy vaping experience.

Portable, Soft as Touching Flowing Water, Delicate Quality in Your Hand

The DRAG M100S compresses the total device volume while retaining the crafting design. Solid wood and AG composite material were used to make the main board, whose novel matte texture is not easy to be fingerprinted. 8 processes ensure softness, comfortable to grip, and no perspiration. The curved plate process makes the device palm-fitting and simple to grip. The edges are curved, giving users a smooth and gentle touch.

Dynamic Switch, All For Creativity

The Dynamic Switch of DRAG M100S is one of the symbols of the VOOPOO devices with high output power range (≥60W). This switch is upgraded with the support of advanced technology and customizable. Users can alter the function based on their preferences and avoid igniting with button combination. They also can configure its functions such as locking wattage, locking device and locking power.

DRAG M100S extends nicotine enjoyment and enhances the vaping power with the support of ECO Mode, which is always available. (Only when the battery is remaining 20%, the interface will automatically display the ECO Mode and the user can choose whether to enter or not. It has been tested that switching to ECO mode could extend the device's service life by at least 10%.)

Besides, the bottom battery cover of the DRAG M100S creates a stable open of approximately 45° after the battery cover slides open. Attaching and removing battery are easy and convenient. The revised UI interface design clearly distinguishes the function keys, which reduces the risk of accidental ignition by users, more secure and power-efficient.

As the single-battery version of DRAG 4, the compressed volume of DRAG M100S makes the device incredibly portable, lightweight, and easy to grip. It delivers users with a rich, original, consistent flavor and effective leakage prevention. Choose DRAG M100S, put the legend in your hand.

The USA is one of the most important markets for VOOPOO brand development and product sales, there are many fans of the VOOPOO brand and products in the USA, who continue to support the development of the VOOPOO brand. We believe that this new product will also achieve excellent results in the USA!

WARNING: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE shenzhen woody vapes technology co.,ltd