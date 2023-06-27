Bull Prophet and Benzinga Begin a Multidimensional Partnership

DETROIT, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, one of the fastest-growing private media companies in the US, is partnering with Bull Prophet to share their services with Benzinga's vast audience.

Benzinga has expanded advertising offerings to better serve their users by sharing interesting and helpful services to enhance their investing journey.

Bull Prophet is proud to announce the launch of its innovative platform, a two-sided marketplace designed to provide trusted, verified, and transparent crypto trading advice.

At the heart of the Bull Prophet marketplace is the unique structure where seasoned traders, known as Crypto Experts, host private rooms where they demonstrate their trading strategies in real-time. Subscribers gain valuable insights including a direct line of communication with the Crypto Expert, access to the Crypto Expert's portfolio and trading history, and live updates on market trends. This way, subscribers can make more informed decisions about their own trading activities.

The Bull Prophet platform aims to counter the deception and fraud often associated with the crypto space by offering a solution that champions transparency, accountability, and third-party verification

"First, investing in cryptocurrency can be daunting," said Andrew Lebbos, Benzinga's Vice President of Licensing. "We've doubled down on cryptocurrency coverage and education in order to empower our readers."

"Bull Prophet is the anxiety medication for your crypto trading," said McEwen Hardy Co/Founder and CEO of Bull Prophet. "Our platform enables users to learn directly from crypto experts with proven track records, who are continually watching the markets and limiting risk."

About Benzinga

In bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, Benzinga delivers directly to users, through its own platform, among those provided by big-name institutions, brokerages, and news outlets, high-quality, low-cost, timely content.

Its core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, Benzinga also hosts in-person thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

View original content:

SOURCE Benzinga