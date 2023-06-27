FORMER STRIPE HEAD OF SEATTLE ENGINEERING AND TAXBIT CTO TRAMALE TURNER JOINS ACTIONIQ AS SVP OF ENGINEERING

NEW YORK , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ , the composable customer data platform leader bringing order to CX chaos, announced Tramale Turner has joined the company as SVP of Engineering. Mr. Turner was most recently CTO of TaxBit, Head of Engineering at Stripe, and has held leadership roles at Nintendo and Volkswagen Group. Tramale will be based in ActionIQ's NYC headquarters.

"I have said many times that ActionIQ's long-term success, and our ability to be the market leader, depend on our product and the teams building it more than anything else," said Tasso Argyros, ActionIQ CEO and Founder. "Tramale has experience across a wide range of product disciplines and has run engineering teams of dozens to hundreds of people, and his was the only offer we made after almost six months running a search. I am excited to have this world-class leader for our amazing engineering team."

Tramale is a highly experienced and motivated technology professional that has been in the industry for more than 20 years. Uniquely, Tramale was also the executive responsible for People & Culture (HR) in addition to engineering during his tenure at TaxBit. He has a passion for developing technology leaders at all levels, and is determined to hear underrepresented voices amplified in the industry. Tramale cares deeply about giving back and serves as a Board Director of Town Hall Seattle as well as a member of the Technical Advisory Committee for LeadDev . Tramale holds a BA in Computer Science from The University of Pennsylvania, an MBA from Oakland University, and a Doctorate in Management of IT from Lawrence Technological University.

"ActionIQ has built impressive tech, and I am eager to contribute to further enhancing our capabilities," said Tramale Turner, ActionIQ's SVP of Engineering. "I have been impressed with the zeal and fervor Tasso has brought to our conversations. That type of energetic response from a 'been there' Founder was compelling on its own, but even more motivating when hearing the team's clear vision for the future of the composable CDP that helps our client companies maximize their impact in meeting their customers' needs. I feel privileged to be part of this journey with a fantastic team of individuals."

ActionIQ brings order to CX chaos by putting unlimited data into the hands of marketers. Our Customer Experience Hub helps enterprise brands unify data from any source, resolve customer identities, and activate data anywhere in the customer journey – all while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs, and performance. Enterprise brands such as Pandora, HP, Autodesk, Hertz, Neiman Marcus, and many more use our CX Hub to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com .

