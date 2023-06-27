MEDIA MOGULS TOMMY MOTTOLA AND LEX BORRERO ACQUIRE MARKETING FIRM, ARRO MEDIA; LAUNCH MULTIMEDIA CULTURAL AGENCY

Female-led Agency Boasting A-List Client Roster to be Rebranded as AM16

MIAMI, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Latin media powerhouse NEON16 has acquired Latina-owned and led ARRO MEDIA, a leading music marketing and social media agency founded by Cristina Arcay. The merger unites ARRO MEDIA's capabilities with NEON16's innovative approach to cultural storytelling and experiential activations.

AM16 Logo (PRNewswire)

Rebranded as AM16 AGENCY, the company has long functioned at the nexus of Latin music and culture, revolutionizing the industry with its innovative approach. Renowned for their expertise in storytelling, the team creates a through-line transforming ideas into global brands, boasting a client roster that includes SHARK NINJA, META, ADIDAS, RED BULL, NFL, XBOX BACARDI and THE LATIN GRAMMY CULTURAL FOUNDATION, and talent such as THALIA, TAINY, DANNA PAOLA and JUAN LUIS GUERRA.

AM16 brings its entire client portfolio and team of experts, creatives, strategists, and designers to this new partnership. Cristina Arcay will serve as Co-President alongside NEON16's newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer Gerry Rojas who brings a vast background in entertainment marketing, including leading efforts for NBCUniversal, the Latin Recording Academy, and People en Español.

"We have built a growing agency that will redefine how brands connect their marketing and advertising to the Latin culture because we live it day in and day out," said Lex Borrero, CEO and Tommy Mottola, Chairman of NEON16 and NTERTAIN. "Our team has a finger on the pulse of trends, uniquely positioned to spot them before they happen, across music, television and film. Today's announcement further differentiates our capabilities from competitors and will bring an even more comprehensive offering to our clients and partners."

AM16's capabilities include brand strategy & partnerships, product development, content production for all platforms, 360 creative design services, music marketing, social media management, digital marketing, public relations, and experiential events.

"Launching AM16 AGENCY represents an exhilarating new chapter in my career and the future of ARRO," said Cristina Arcay, co-President. "As a Latina entrepreneur, being able to lead and learn alongside our new partners represents a huge opportunity to reshape the industry by championing diversity, elevating ideas and fostering cultural movements that resonate with audiences worldwide."

"I feel empowered and excited to be working in a Latino-owned agency where we're reimagining how brands and artists tell their stories authentically, while raising the Latin cultural currency and creating a true, positive impact rooted in music and culture," said Gerry Rojas, CMO.

For more information, visit https://am16.agency/.

ABOUT NEON16

NEON16 is a diversified entertainment media company founded by industry veteran Lex Borrero, and famed producer and artist Tainy, the mastermind behind some of music's most iconic hits and three-time GRAMMY© nominee, five-time Latin GRAMMY© and multiple BMI Award Winner.

NEON16 is considered to be THE leading curator of culture in the Latin media space, being voted the #1 Most Innovative Music Company by Fast Company.

Uniquely positioned at the intersection of Music + Culture + Entertainment, NEON16 amplifies the vibrant sounds of global music, bridging cultural gaps by striving to create a dynamic platform showcasing talents' rich diversity.

NEON16 pushes the boundaries of creativity and musical expression while fostering an inclusive and innovative environment where talents thrive. Through collaborative efforts and a deep appreciation for cultural exchange, we create cultural capital that operates in a currency aiming to cultivate a global community that celebrates the power of music and its ability to unite and inspire.

ABOUT AM16 AGENCY

Founded in 2020 and formerly known as ARRO MEDIA, AM16 AGENCY is a leading full-service agency residing at the intersection of music, culture, and entertainment, with expertise in brand strategy & partnerships, product development, content production for all platforms, 360-degree creative design services, music marketing, social media management, digital marketing, public relations and experiential events.

Led by co-presidents Cristina Arcay and Gerry Rojas , the agency has been involved in prominent projects alongside world-class brands as well as directing strategies for several high-profile corporate clients. AM16 AGENCY functions as the narrative through-line seamlessly bridging marketing endeavors to forge true cultural connections. Our rich array of content and entertainment offerings cater to brands, artists and creators seeking to engage with the U.S., Latin and global audiences while respecting their distinct cultural interests and preferences. Our core mission is built on harnessing the potent combination of storytelling and creativity to amplify Latin voices and craft captivating narratives that strike a chord with a global audience.

Media Contact:

Lauren Cortinas

Chemistry Cultura for AM16

LCortinas@chemistryagency.com

508-523-0864

L to R: Tommy Mottola, Cristina Arcay, Gerry Rojas, Lex Borrero (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AM16 Agency