NEW LINE OF COMMERCIAL WORK VEHICLES RELEASED BY LANDMASTER, CALLED THE RVR (ROVER)

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American-made UTV manufacturer, Landmaster, has designed and released the all-new RVR (Rover), available in gas and electric platforms. The gas UTV, called the L5 RVR, and the lithium-powered UTV, the AMP RVR, will begin production on August 1, 2023. These two UTVs are designed specifically for a variety of commercial applications, including golf courses, schools & universities, apartment/condo complexes, groundskeeping, airports, indoor factories, municipalities, sports venues, events, and other commercial applications. They can be used for various tasks such as transporting people, hauling equipment, security, towing trailers or helping with any other work that needs done around a business.

Landmaster RVR being used for groundskeeping at Purdue Fort Wayne, IN (PRNewswire)

The Best Work-Vehicle For Businesses - More Features, Stronger Capabilities and Better Priced Than Other Brands.

Landmaster classifies the RVR as the industry's best commercial UTV regarding features, capabilities, and price point. The AMP RVR and L5 RVR come standard with independent rear suspension and dual-rate shocks. This gives the user a more comfortable, higher-quality ride performance, even at various payload levels. The RVR has a total tow capacity of 1,500 lbs. and a max bed capacity of 750 lbs. This is well above what other commercial brands offer in this space.

Additionally, the RVRs come standard with a dumpable steel bed with removable sides, electronic power steering, two adjustable premium bucket seats, 2" front and rear hitch receivers, and rear locking differential.

Finally, while most other commercial UTVs in this space are limited to 5-6 inches of ground clearance, the RVRs offer 11 inches of ground clearance, nearly double the amount of others. This additional ground clearance helps to provide a more plush ride that allows users to drive easily over larger obstacles, including curbs, logs, railroad ties, rocks, berms and other objects.

"The electric RVR is an incredible vehicle for businesses owners, super quiet, low-maintenance, fume-free, strong capabilities, and easy to operate. For users who are stopping and starting all day with a UTV, the electric RVR will last all day and charge in as little as 6 hours overnight. I'm excited about getting the RVR into various businesses across the U.S. so they can experience the Landmaster difference." Says David Piercy, Marketing and Creative Director for Landmaster.

Designed, engineered, and built from the ground up in Columbia City, IN, the RVRs can equip businesses with an affordable work vehicle that offers more features and capabilities than several of the other brands in the commercial UTV space. You can see the comparison chart of the RVR vs. other brands by going to the links below.

For those interested in learning more, visit the links below, or call 800.643.7332.

Gas L5 RVR: https://americanlandmaster.com/utility-vehicles/l5-rvr

Electric AMP RVR: https://americanlandmaster.com/utility-vehicles/amp-rvr-4x2

About Landmaster: Landmaster has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and lithium-powered UTVs. They distribute through independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering the absolute best combination of technology, performance and American made ingenuity. For more information, please visit Landmaster.com

Landmaster RVR at Tin Caps Stadium In Fort Wayne, IN (PRNewswire)

Landmaster RVR inside the ball diamond at Tin Caps stadium in Fort Wayne, IN (PRNewswire)

Landmaster RVR on Purdue Fort Wayne campus. (PRNewswire)

Landmaster (PRNewswire)

