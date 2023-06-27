RHP Properties Purchases Two Manufactured Home Communities in the St. Louis, Missouri Metro Area with a Total of 375 Home Sites

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties (RHP), providing affordable homes across the U.S. for over 30 years, announced the acquisition of two manufactured home communities in the St. Louis, Missouri metro area including Quail Run in Imperial, Missouri and Meadowbrook in Belleville, Illinois, with a total of 375 home sites.

RHP plans to invest in upgrades at both locations to enhance the living experience of residents.

The properties currently feature a range of amenities and RHP plans to invest in upgrades at both locations to enhance the living experience of residents, including the addition of new homes to address the lack of affordable housing in the area. RHP will add a total of 130 new homes to the communities and will be remodeling Quail Run of Imperial extensively with improved roads, and a new playground.

Each manufactured home community is situated in a desirable location with easy access to St. Louis as well as proximity to the aerospace industry.

"We strive to provide enjoyable living environments for the residents through our dedicated management teams and robust amenities that foster social connections and a sense of community" said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "We look forward to putting our philosophy of 'residents first' into action in the St. Louis area."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6 billion, including 372 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 80,458 homes in 30 states. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,100 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

