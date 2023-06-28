42Gears Joins the Android Enterprise Partner Program as a Silver Partner

BANGALORE, India, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears is excited to announce that the company has achieved Silver Partner status in the Android Enterprise Partner Program.

With the increase in adoption of Android devices in enterprise environments, 42Gears' joining the Android Enterprise Program as a Silver Partner reinforces the company's ability to address the unique challenges faced by organizations in managing and securing Android devices. 42Gears' comprehensive suite of mobile device management solutions empowers businesses to streamline device deployment, enforce security policies, and efficiently manage their mobile ecosystem, all while maximizing productivity and reducing operational complexities.

The Android Enterprise Partner Program validates companies on three competencies - Partner Expertise, Product Excellence and Performance. As an Android Enterprise Silver Partner, 42Gears will have access to a wide range of resources, technical support, and training from Google, enabling the company to deliver enhanced solutions and support to its clients. This recognition also strengthens 42Gears' position as a trusted provider of mobile device management solutions in the Android ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to become a Silver Partner in the Android Enterprise Partner Program," said Onkar Singh, CEO of 42Gears. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team in delivering top-notch mobile device management solutions to our valued clients. It further validates our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and providing cutting-edge technology solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

42Gears is committed to leveraging its Silver Partner status to collaborate closely with Google and the Android Enterprise Partner Program to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses around the world.

"We are excited to welcome 42Gears to the Android Enterprise partner program as a Silver partner," said Ken Schutt, Director of Android Enterprise Partnerships. "By becoming a Silver partner, 42Gears has demonstrated their commitment for their customers, ensuring they receive top-tier customer service, support, and solutions to help them grow their business."

About 42Gears:

42Gears is a leader in enterprise mobility management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity and the efficiency of software development teams. 42Gears products are used by over 18,000 customers across various industries in more than 115 countries, and are available for purchase through a global partner network.

For more information, visit https://www.42gears.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42GearsMobilitySystems_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE 42Gears