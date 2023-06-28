MIDEA TAKES COOKING TO THE NEXT LEVEL WITH NEW TWO-ZONE AIR FRYER OVEN

Expanding Its Kitchen Portfolio, Midea's New Air Fryer Oven Offers Convenient Features, and Innovative Design within a Smaller Footprint.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As day-to-day responsibilities pile up, people tend to find less and less time to cook. Putting together a well-balanced meal can mean using several appliances and excess time spent preparing. According to a Mintel consumer survey*, 21 percent of consumers intend to purchase an air fryer in the next 12 months. While traditional air fryers are convenient, most of them are only capable of cooking one dish at a time, and larger dual-basket models are often bulky and oversized.

Expanding Its Kitchen Portfolio, Midea’s New Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven Offers Convenient Features, and Innovative Design within a Smaller Footprint. (PRNewswire)

"One of the core goals of Midea as a brand is to improve lives with everyday innovations through our products," said Kurt Jovais, president of Midea America Corp. "Mealtimes should be an opportunity to take a reprieve from day-to-day tasks, but cooking can often feel like yet another job on the to-do list. With our new air fryer oven, we've set out to make quality home cooking a seamless and easy part of the day."

TWO-ZONE COOKING & SYNC FINISH

The Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven offers the capability to prepare two fully independent meals, or a meal and a side dish, simultaneously. The top portion of the 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven has a 6qt Air frying basket while the bottom portion is a 5qt traditional toaster oven. When making an entire meal in both cooking areas at the same time, use the Sync Finish feature to automatically align the cooking times of both zones so all food is finished at precisely the same time. No matter the settings, time or temperature required, this feature is designed to make cooking separate dishes, convenient and seamless.

COOK MORE WITH LESS COUNTER SPACE

The air fryer basket's XXL 6QT capacity offers enough space to cook a whole 6-lb chicken along with the oven's 5QT capacity providing room to prepare a 9" pizza, while the space-saving vertical alignment only occupies 12.5 in. of counter space to maintain room for all other kitchen activities.

The Midea Air Fryer Oven uses Rapid Air Circulation technology to provide fast and consistent cooking at up to 450 degrees in both the top air fryer basket and bottom oven. Packed with a variety of unique features, the Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer takes up about two-thirds as much counter space compared to having both a traditional single-basket air fryer and a toaster oven.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

The Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven is designed to cover all cooking needs in one small appliance. With see-through windows, keep an eye on cooking progress in both zones without opening the door. It offers a 10-in-1 slate of cooking programs including air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. The air fryer also possesses Wi-Fi®capabilities through the MSmartHome app, allowing users to activate voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant, receive notifications and utilize all the air fryer's features remotely. Through the MSmartHome app, users will also have access to 50+ pre-programmed smart recipes to remove any uncertainties around time and temperature to cook the perfect meal. The air fryer basket, oven grill tray and oven crisper plate are made with 100% food grade and high-temperature resistant materials, and designed with a non-stick coating to make cleaning a breeze.

The Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven is available now exclusively at Costco.com, and will be available at an expanded list of retailers in September. For more information on the Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven or the company's full range of home appliances, please visit Midea.com/us.

"Source Mintel: Cooking in America – US - 2022"

ABOUT MIDEA

Midea America Corp., is a subsidiary within Midea Group, (SZ:000333), a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company and the world's leading manufacturer of home appliances.* With more than 166,000 employees and a presence in over 195 countries, including in the United States, Midea's products touch the lives of millions of people and families through air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, small and large kitchen appliances, water appliances, and floor care.

Midea America is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has a Research and Development Center in Kentucky. Midea understands that the home is a special place, and the moments people spend there are precious. The Midea brand's promise to all its U.S. consumers is to provide surprisingly friendly solutions to treasure those tiny moments at home. Therefore, the company creates home appliance innovations, that not only perform a function but have a meaningful impact for those who use them.

For more information, visit midea.com/us.

*Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 16ed

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Midea America Corp.