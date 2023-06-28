SECOND-ANNUAL COMPLYCONNECT CONFERENCE PROVIDES AN EDUCATIONAL FORUM FOR REGULATORY COMPLIANCE LEADERS TO ADDRESS EMERGING TRENDS AND RISKS

COMPLY Executives, Industry Experts and Regulators Gather for Three Days of Education, Training and Insight from Nov. 7 to 9 in Huntington Beach, California

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPLY, the global market leader of compliance software, consulting and education resources for the financial services sector, today announced it will host its second-annual COMPLYConnect Conference & Awards from Nov. 7 to 9 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort in California.

The annual event is one of the largest and most highly acclaimed non-membership events for compliance professionals serving private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers and other financial service sector participants, and provides attendees with an opportunity to hear from industry leaders about the trends shaping compliance, regulations and governance. It also presents unparalleled access to the resources necessary to mitigate risk and remain in compliance, along with abundant networking opportunities.

"The dynamic process of managing compliance and risk has never been more complicated or important," said Amy Kadomatsu, Chief Executive Officer of COMPLY. "We launched the COMPLYConnect Conference & Awards, to expand upon the NRS Compliance Conferences, which were held from 1986 until 2021, to bring together our over 1,400 IACCP® designees and candidates, as well as leaders from across the financial services industry to engage with peers, industry experts and regulatory authorities. Attendees of this year's conference will walk away with a better understanding of key regulatory topics, discovering how best to approach the emerging trends that will shape our industries for years to come, as well as the role technology, solutions and services will play in keeping firms ahead of the regulatory curve."

The three-day event will feature Investment Adviser Certified Compliance Professional (IACCP®), CLE, CFP® and CPE continuing education sessions, roundtable discussions and workshops designed for compliance professionals, executive leaders and more. Join over 30 of the industry's leading experts as they cover the most critical compliance topics in 2023 and beyond, such as:

AI/ChatGPT: Embracing Innovation While Mitigating Risk

SEC Proposed Ruling on Cybersecurity and Client Data Protection

Branch Supervision in the Age of Mergers & Acquisitions

Technology and Compliance: Addressing the Highs and Lows of Cryptocurrency in Today's Market

Understanding Custody: Practical Examples of SEC's Findings Relating to Private Funds, Third Party Vendors, etc.

Investment Adviser Marketing Rule, A Year Later

For the first time this year, COMPLYConnect will feature three community-driven sessions. Submit a topic to feature on the COMPLYConnect 2023 agenda.

COMPLYConnect 2023 includes numerous opportunities for regulatory and compliance leaders and organizations to connect with the industry:

"Compliance professionals are facing a steeper learning curve than ever before. Based on my own research, the more than 30 new regulations proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) since 2022 will likely result in around 6 – 10 new rules adopted this year alone," said John Gebauer, Chief Regulatory Officer of COMPLY. "Not only do our peers have to manage the heightened risk associated with today's market, but they are being tasked with adapting at an unprecedented rate to new and amended regulations. At such a time, being able to learn from and network with industry experts, like those speaking at COMPLYConnect, is more important than ever before. We believe this year's event will enable firms to proactively navigate the path of regulatory compliance into 2024 and beyond."

Additionally, COMPLY has opened nominations for the 2023 COMPLYConnect Awards. This process aims to honor outstanding compliance professionals, organizations and programs across the financial services sector. Nominations are due by September 15 and finalists will be notified by October 6, with winners announced during a COMPLYConnect Awards reception on November 8 at the conference.

Registration for COMPLYConnect 2023 is open now. Early bird pricing for tickets ends July 31, 2023. Learn more about COMPLYConnect 2023 at www.complyconnectexpo.com.

