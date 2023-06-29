Aritzia Reports on Voting Results from the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Aritzia Inc. (TSX:ATZ) ("Aritzia" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, innovative design house offering Everyday Luxury online and in its boutiques, was held yesterday via live webcast online. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2023 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Source: Aritzia, Inc. (CNW Group/Aritzia Inc.(Communications))
Source: Aritzia, Inc. (CNW Group/Aritzia Inc.(Communications))(PRNewswire)

The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 276,241,370 votes. The voting results in relation to the election of directors were as follows:


Number of Votes Cast

Name of Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Aldo Bensadoun

274,586,179

1,138,323

John Currie

274,098,556

1,625,946

Daniel Habashi

275,689,711

34,791

Brian Hill

267,813,830

7,910,672

David Labistour

274,816,798

907,704

John Montalbano

274,075,446

1,649,056

Marni Payne

271,284,408

4,440,094

Glen Senk

275,549,950

174,552

Marcia Smith

274,625,966

1,098,536

Jennifer Wong

274,843,994

880,508

The resolution with respect to the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor put before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on www.sedar.com.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house with an innovative global platform, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials, and timeless style that endures and inspires — all with the wellbeing of our People and Planet in mind. We call this Everyday Luxury.

Founded in 1984, in Vancouver, Canada, we create and curate products that are both beautiful and beautifully made, cultivate aspirational environments, offer engaging service that delights, and connect through captivating communications. We pride ourselves on providing immersive and highly personal shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 100+ boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.

Everyday Luxury. To Elevate Your World.™

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aritzia-reports-on-voting-results-from-the-2023-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301867356.html

SOURCE Aritzia Inc.(Communications)

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.