Featured Speakers Brendon Burchard and Maureen Zappala to Headline World Financial Group Convention of Champions 2023

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Financial Group (WFG) is pleased to announce Brendon Burchard and Maureen Zappala as featured speakers at the company's annual Convention of Champions 2023. The signature event draws more than 20,000 attendees for professional and personal development, networking, and recognition. The four-day conference will be held in Las Vegas and kicks off on July 11.

Brendon Burchard, one of today's most influential personal growth speakers, will be the keynote speaker. He is founder and CEO of GrowthDay, the world's number one personal development platform, an app which combines personal development journaling, goal setting, wellness challenges, online courses, and personal growth coaching. Burchard will draw from his 25 years of experience in motivating individuals from all walks of life to inspire attendees to build confidence and productivity. Through online education, Burchard has released more than 20 online personal development courses covering motivational habits, confidence, productivity and influence.

WFG is excited to also welcome award-winning speaker, author, and founder of High Altitude Strategies, Maureen Zappala to the leadership meeting. Her presentation will focus on ways to build confidence and overcome the hidden self-doubt of Impostor Syndrome. Despite outstanding credentials and accomplishments at NASA, Impostor Syndrome was Zappala's constant companion. Her experience led to a passion for showing others how to silence destructive inner voices that hinder success. Zappala will challenge and inspire WFG's top agents to match their confidence with competence so as leaders they may attain more influence.

Todd Buchanan, President of World Financial Group, highlights the championship nature of the event. "What makes a champion? While no two paths are the same, champions successfully navigate through challenging and easy times, something our agents help clients do every day. Our programming is designed to empower independent agents and leaders to leave this year's convention with renewed confidence and passion. The event is designed to inspire attendees to positively impact their communities through financial education and strong leadership skills."

Ed Mylett, a WFG success story, will also present. He is a renowned business leader, global motivational speaker, author, and host of the podcast "The Ed Mylett Show." He started his career in 1992 at World Financial Group and achieved great success through perseverance and hard work. He is also a former Division I baseball player and a sports advisor. He continues to inspire and mentor many people, including top professional athletes, entertainers, business executives and politicians. Mylett's message on establishing a solid work ethic will help individuals succeed in their personal and professional lives.

