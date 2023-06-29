MediaMall Technologies Announces the Launch of Younify TV - Your new favorite streaming app

Younify TV consumers get all of their streaming watchlists, recommended titles, continue watching, and trending titles consolidated into one easy-to-use app - with universal search as the icing on the streaming cake.

SEATTLE, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaMall Technologies today announced the launch of Younify TV – the best way to find what to watch. The Younify app consolidates individual Watchlist, Continue Watching, Recommended, Trending and Popular, and Critically Acclaimed categories from the 10 most popular streaming services. Further, the app features a consolidated search bar – searching across all of a consumer's linked streaming services for titles and listing search results as well as what service they hail from – making it easy to find what you want to watch next, regardless of what streaming platform it's on. Consumers can then click the Watch Now button to launch their show or movie and begin viewing in seconds.

Younify TV (PRNewswire)

Introducing Younify TV - Your personalized universal streaming guide.

"With the proliferation of streaming services, as well as the frequent content merges, moves, and rotations, the streaming landscape has become unwieldy and confusing for consumers," said Jeff Lawrence, CEO of MediaMall Technologies. "The Younify app simplifies and consolidates all of a consumer's streaming services into a single interface - offering the ultimate in personalization and ease-of-use."

"We are excited to be able to simplify streaming for consumers – so they can spend less time searching for what to watch and more time watching!" expanded Skip Sullivan, Head of Customer Delight at MediaMall Technologies. "The setup is simple – log into your services once, and we do the rest for you. No need to rate what you like or don't - Younify TV automatically gathers your watchlists, continue watching and recommendations. It is the ultimate in personalization and it's virtually effortless."

The Younify app is available now as a free download from the Apple App store and Google Play store. Learn more at www.younify.tv.

About MediaMall Technologies

MediaMall Technologies, the creators of PlayOn, PlayOn Cloud and Younify TV was founded in 2003 to make it simple, affordable, and fun to find and enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and videos from the internet on your TV or mobile devices and tablets. MediaMall operates with offices in New York and Seattle.

Media Contact:

Tracy Burman,

tracy@playon.tv

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MediaMall Technologies