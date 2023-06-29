MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. REPORTS FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

FISCAL 2023 Q3 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net sales of $1,054.5 million increased 10.0% YoY (11.7% on an average daily sales basis), approximately 11 percentage points above the Industrial Production (IP) index
- Operating income of $135.4 million, or $138.6 million adjusted to exclude share reclassification proposal costs and restructuring and other costs1
- Operating margin of 12.8%, or 13.1% excluding the adjustments described above1
- Diluted EPS of $1.69 vs. $1.78 in the prior fiscal year quarter
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.74 vs. $1.82 in the prior fiscal year quarter1
MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC," "MSC Industrial" or the "Company," a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended June 3, 2023.
Financial Highlights2
FY23 Q3
FY22 Q3
Change
FY23 YTD
FY22 YTD
Change
Net Sales
$ 1,054.5
$ 958.6
10.0 %
$ 2,973.8
$ 2,669.6
11.4 %
Income from Operations
$ 135.4
$ 136.8
(1.1) %
$ 365.7
$ 324.7
12.6 %
Operating Margin
12.8 %
14.3 %
12.3 %
12.2 %
Net Income Attributable to MSC
$ 95.2
$ 99.7
(4.5) %
$ 255.6
$ 235.7
8.5 %
Diluted EPS
$ 1.69
(3)
$ 1.78
(4)
(5.1) %
$ 4.56
(3)
$ 4.21
(4)
8.3 %
Adjusted Financial Highlights 2
FY23 Q3
FY22 Q3
Change
FY23 YTD
FY22 YTD
Change
Net Sales
$ 1,054.5
$ 958.6
10.0 %
$ 2,973.8
$ 2,669.6
11.4 %
Adjusted Income from Operations 1
$ 138.6
$ 140.3
(1.2) %
$ 374.0
$ 336.6
11.1 %
Adjusted Operating Margin 1
13.1 %
14.6 %
12.6 %
12.6 %
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MSC 1
$ 97.5
$ 102.2
(4.6) %
$ 261.9
$ 244.5
7.1 %
Adjusted Diluted EPS 1
$ 1.74
(3)
$ 1.82
(4)
(4.4) %
$ 4.67
(3)
$ 4.36
(4)
7.1 %
1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.
2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.
3 Based on 56.2 million and 56.1 million diluted shares outstanding for FY23 Q3 and FY23 YTD, respectively.
4 Based on 56.1 million and 56.0 million diluted shares outstanding for FY22 Q3 and FY22 YTD, respectively.
Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Successful execution of our Mission Critical growth initiatives in the third quarter resulted in the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit sales growth aided by robust Public Sector performance. We delivered average daily sales growth of nearly 12 percent and outperformed the IP index by double digits for the second consecutive quarter. Looking ahead and despite macro uncertainty, we expect to continue outperforming the IP index as we leverage MSC specific momentum and strengthen our market position through strategic investments."
Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Another quarter of above market sales growth provides clear evidence that MSC continues to take market share. This drove meaningful cash generation during the quarter, despite the impact on gross margin from a significant Public Sector contract win and overall customer mix. As a result of our ongoing execution, we are raising fiscal 2023 sales guidance and remain confident in future profitable growth."
Gershwind concluded, "As we approach the finish line of our three-year Mission Critical journey, we have made significant progress on diversifying our end markets, taking market share, improving profitability, and enhancing corporate governance with the recent agreement to eliminate our dual class share structure. Combined with future benefits from our Mission Critical journey and topline momentum, we believe that we are well positioned to deliver value to all stakeholders in fiscal 2024 and beyond."
Mission Critical Update
We continued to make progress on each of our Mission Critical growth initiatives during the fiscal 2023 third quarter.
Solidify Metalworking
a. Over 150 metalworking and specialty sales experts driving customer productivity
b. Technical expertise fueled new customer wins in high growth end markets like Aerospace and Medical
Leverage Portfolio Strength
a. Class C consumable product category net sales grew low double digits year over year
Expand Solutions (Vending, In-Plant and Vendor Managed Inventory)
a. Vending signings strong; vending machine net sales grew 10% year over year and represent 15% of total Company net sales
b. In-Plant signings strong; In-Plant net sales grew 13% year over year and represent 13% of total Company net sales
c. Total Solutions net sales represent 55% of total Company net sales
Grow E-Commerce
a. E-Commerce net sales grew 8% year over year and represent 60.1% of total Company net sales
b. Announced exclusive E-Commerce agreement with MachiningCloud
Diversify Customers and End Markets
a. 80% net sales growth year over year driven primarily by a significant Public Sector win
Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation
a. Floating/fixed rate debt ratio now at 35/65
b. Top two priorities remain investing in the business and returning cash to shareholders through ordinary dividends
c. Next two priorities are share buybacks and tuck-in acquisitions
Updated Fiscal 2023 Full Year Financial Outlook
Adjusted Operating Margin1
~12.7%
ADS Growth (YoY)
10%-11%
Gross Margins
100-120 bps YoY contraction
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
$77M-$82M
Interest and Other Expense
$33M-$38M
Operating Cash Flow Conversion2
>100%
Additional Mission Critical Savings
$15M+
- Revised outlook assumes additional mix headwinds related to Public Sector growth
- Expect to achieve double-digit ADS growth for the fiscal year
- 5 fewer selling days year over year in fiscal Q4
- Mission Critical goals of >$100M in gross savings and adjusted operating expenses of 28.6% of sales on track
(1) Guidance provided is a non-GAAP figure presented on an adjusted basis. For further details see the Non-GAAP financial measures information presented in the schedules of this release.
(2) The Company defines Operating Cash Flow Conversion as Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of Net income. The Company's management uses Operating Cash Flow Conversion to evaluate the Company's operating performance, in particular how efficiently the Company turns its sales and profits into cash, and to assess the efficiency of the Company's use of working capital. The Company believes Operating Cash Flow Conversion is useful to investors for the foregoing reasons and as a measure of the rate at which the Company converts its net income reported in accordance with GAAP to cash inflows, which helps investors assess whether the Company is generating sufficient cash flow to provide an adequate return.
Conference Call Information
MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2023 third quarter results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: https://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).
An online archive of the broadcast will be available until July 13, 2023. The Company's reporting date for fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year results is scheduled for October 25, 2023.
About MSC Industrial Supply Co.
MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.3 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements about results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth, profitability and return on invested capital, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. In addition, new risks may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict such risks or to assess the impact of such risks on our business or financial results. Accordingly, future results may differ materially from historical results or from those discussed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; volatility in commodity and energy prices, the impact of prolonged periods of low, high and rapid inflation, and fluctuations in interest rates; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies and sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; our ability to realize the expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans, including our transition from being a spot-buy supplier to a mission-critical partner to our customers; our ability to realize the expected cost savings and benefits from our restructuring activities and structural cost reductions; the retention of key personnel; the credit risk of our customers, higher inflation and fluctuations in interest rates; the risk of customer cancellation or rescheduling of orders; difficulties in calibrating customer demand for our products, which could cause an inability to sell excess products ordered from manufacturers resulting in inventory write-downs or could conversely cause inventory shortages of such products; work stoppages, labor shortages or other business interruptions (including those due to extreme weather conditions) at transportation centers, shipping ports, our headquarters or our customer fulfillment centers; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems, or violations of data privacy laws; the retention of qualified sales and customer service personnel and metalworking specialists; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands or supply chain disruptions, including due to import restrictions or global geopolitical conditions; changes to governmental trade or sanctions policies, including the impact from significant import restrictions or tariffs or moratoriums on economic activity with certain countries or regions; risks related to opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; risks associated with the integration of acquired businesses or other strategic transactions; financial restrictions on outstanding borrowings; our ability to maintain our credit facilities or incur additional borrowings on terms we deem attractive; the failure to comply with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, and other laws applicable to our business; the outcome of government or regulatory proceedings or future litigation; goodwill and intangible assets recorded resulting from our acquisitions could be impaired; our common stock price may be volatile due to factors outside of our control; prior to the completion of the proposed share reclassification, the significant control that our principal shareholders currently exercise over us, which may result in our taking actions or failing to take actions which our other shareholders do not prefer; and any delays with respect to, or the failure to complete, the proposed share reclassification, including the failure to receive the requisite shareholder approvals; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us or others relating to the proposed share reclassification; our ability to realize the expected benefits from the proposed share reclassification; and the effect of the announcement or the consummation of the proposed share reclassification on the market price of our common stock. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)
June 3,
September 3,
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 58,428
$ 43,537
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
438,555
687,608
Inventories
726,863
715,625
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
92,371
96,853
Total current assets
1,316,217
1,543,623
Property, plant and equipment, net
307,123
286,666
Goodwill
718,304
710,130
Identifiable intangibles, net
114,262
114,328
Operating lease assets
60,091
64,780
Other assets
10,682
9,887
Total assets
$ 2,526,679
$ 2,729,414
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases
$ 290,281
$ 325,680
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
18,573
18,560
Accounts payable
209,859
217,378
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
164,762
164,326
Total current liabilities
683,475
725,944
Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
174,017
468,912
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
42,898
47,616
Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties
123,743
124,659
Total liabilities
$ 1,024,133
$ 1,367,131
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred Stock
—
—
Class A Common Stock
49
48
Class B Common Stock
9
9
Additional paid-in capital
839,106
798,408
Retained earnings
776,365
681,292
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(18,233)
(23,121)
Class A treasury stock, at cost
(108,036)
(106,202)
Total MSC shareholders' equity
1,489,260
1,350,434
Noncontrolling interest
13,286
11,849
Total shareholders' equity
1,502,546
1,362,283
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,526,679
$ 2,729,414
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
June 3,
May 28,
June 3,
May 28,
Net sales
$ 1,054,464
$ 958,579
$ 2,973,841
$ 2,669,648
Cost of goods sold
625,527
547,430
1,750,410
1,539,628
Gross profit
428,937
411,149
1,223,431
1,130,020
Operating expenses
291,706
271,046
852,031
793,600
Restructuring and other costs
1,845
3,267
5,722
11,684
Income from operations
135,386
136,836
365,678
324,736
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(5,038)
(4,277)
(17,913)
(11,622)
Interest income
513
17
764
57
Other (expense) income, net
(4,456)
558
(8,095)
236
Total other expense
(8,981)
(3,702)
(25,244)
(11,329)
Income before provision for income taxes
126,405
133,134
340,434
313,407
Provision for income taxes
31,266
33,417
84,768
77,279
Net income
95,139
99,717
255,666
236,128
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(41)
60
32
473
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 95,180
$ 99,657
$ 255,634
$ 235,655
Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:
Net income per common share:
Basic
$ 1.70
$ 1.78
$ 4.57
$ 4.23
Diluted
$ 1.69
$ 1.78
$ 4.56
$ 4.21
Weighted average shares used in computing
net income per common share:
Basic
55,963
55,914
55,911
55,748
Diluted
56,156
56,106
56,121
56,019
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
June 3,
May 28,
June 3,
May 28,
Net income, as reported
$ 95,139
$ 99,717
$ 255,666
$ 236,128
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
2,474
542
6,293
(682)
Comprehensive income
97,613
100,259
261,959
235,446
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:
Net loss (income)
41
(60)
(32)
(473)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(270)
(453)
(1,405)
(366)
Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 97,384
$ 99,746
$ 260,522
$ 234,607
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
June 3,
May 28,
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 255,666
$ 236,128
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
56,122
52,426
Non-cash operating lease cost
14,831
12,583
Stock-based compensation
14,624
14,559
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
481
489
Provision for credit losses
6,826
6,255
Deferred income taxes
(915)
(341)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
247,557
(113,664)
Inventories
(6,255)
(55,866)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,831
(2,859)
Operating lease liabilities
(14,845)
(12,674)
Other assets
(487)
(1,405)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(12,359)
(329)
Total adjustments
311,411
(100,826)
Net cash provided by operating activities
567,077
135,302
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(64,113)
(44,943)
Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(20,182)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(84,295)
(44,943)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repurchases of Class A Common Stock
(31,072)
(4,944)
Payments of regular cash dividends
(132,484)
(125,532)
Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan
3,449
3,364
Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options
22,635
21,540
Borrowings under credit facilities
208,000
244,000
Payments under credit facilities
(488,000)
(239,500)
Borrowings under financing obligations
1,061
1,058
Payments under Shelf Facility Agreements and Private Placement Debt
(50,000)
—
Other, net
(1,676)
(1,984)
Net cash used in financing activities
(468,087)
(101,998)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
196
(50)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
14,891
(11,689)
Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period
43,537
40,536
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period
$ 58,428
$ 28,847
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 85,525
$ 90,696
Cash paid for interest
$ 16,970
$ 10,009
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude acquisition-related costs, share reclassification proposal costs, restructuring and other costs and tax effects.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures.
This press release also includes certain forward-looking information that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of potential future events such as restructurings, M&A activity and other infrequent or unusual gains and losses. Neither the timing or likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided.
- Results Excluding Acquisition-Related Costs, Share Reclassification Proposal Costs and Restructuring and Other Costs
In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude acquisition-related costs, share reclassification proposal costs and restructuring and other costs, and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirteen Weeks Ended June 3, 2023
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Restructuring
Share
Adjusted Total
Net Sales
$ 1,054,464
$ —
$ —
$ 1,054,464
Cost of Goods Sold
625,527
—
—
625,527
Gross Profit
428,937
—
—
428,937
Gross Margin
40.7 %
— %
— %
40.7 %
Operating Expenses
291,706
—
1,373
290,333
Operating Exp as % of Sales
27.7 %
— %
(0.1) %
27.5 %
Restructuring and Other Costs
1,845
1,845
—
—
Income from Operations
135,386
(1,845)
(1,373)
138,604
Operating Margin
12.8 %
0.2 %
0.1 %
13.1 %
Total Other Expense
(8,981)
—
—
(8,981)
Income before provision for income taxes
126,405
(1,845)
(1,373)
129,623
Provision for income taxes
31,266
(505)
(376)
32,147
Net income
95,139
(1,340)
(997)
97,476
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(41)
—
—
(41)
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 95,180
$ (1,340)
$ (997)
$ 97,517
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$ 1.69
$ (0.02)
$ (0.02)
$ 1.74
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended June 3, 2023
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Restructuring
Acquisition-
Share
Adjusted Total
Net Sales
$ 2,973,841
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 2,973,841
Cost of Goods Sold
1,750,410
—
—
—
1,750,410
Gross Profit
1,223,431
—
—
—
1,223,431
Gross Margin
41.1 %
— %
— %
— %
41.1 %
Operating Expenses
852,031
—
398
2,249
849,384
Operating Exp as % of Sales
28.7 %
— %
— %
(0.1) %
28.6 %
Restructuring and Other Costs
5,722
5,722
—
—
—
Income from Operations
365,678
(5,722)
(398)
(2,249)
374,047
Operating Margin
12.3 %
0.2 %
— %
0.1 %
12.6 %
Total Other Expense
(25,244)
—
—
—
(25,244)
Income before provision for income taxes
340,434
(5,722)
(398)
(2,249)
348,803
Provision for income taxes
84,768
(1,424)
(100)
(560)
86,852
Net income
255,666
(4,298)
(298)
(1,689)
261,951
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
32
—
—
—
32
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 255,634
$ (4,298)
$ (298)
$ (1,689)
$ 261,919
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$ 4.56
$ (0.08)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.03)
$ 4.67
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 28, 2022
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Financial
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Restructuring
Acquisition-
Adjusted Total MSC
Net Sales
$ 958,579
$ —
$ —
$ 958,579
Cost of Goods Sold
547,430
—
—
547,430
Gross Profit
411,149
—
—
411,149
Gross Margin
42.9 %
— %
— %
42.9 %
Operating Expenses
271,046
—
211
270,835
Operating Exp as % of Sales
28.3 %
— %
— %
28.3 %
Restructuring and Other Costs
3,267
3,267
—
—
Income from Operations
136,836
(3,267)
(211)
140,314
Operating Margin
14.3 %
-0.3 %
0.0 %
14.6 %
Total Other Expense
(3,702)
—
—
(3,702)
Income before provision for income taxes
133,134
(3,267)
(211)
136,612
Provision for income taxes
33,417
(884)
(57)
34,358
Net income
99,717
(2,383)
(154)
102,254
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
60
—
—
60
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 99,657
$ (2,383)
$ (154)
$ 102,194
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$ 1.78
$ (0.04)
$ 0.00
$ 1.82
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 28, 2022
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Financial
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Restructuring
Acquisition-
Adjusted Total MSC
Net Sales
$ 2,669,648
$ —
$ —
$ 2,669,648
Cost of Goods Sold
1,539,628
—
—
1,539,628
Gross Profit
1,130,020
—
—
1,130,020
Gross Margin
42.3 %
— %
— %
42.3 %
Operating Expenses
793,600
—
211
793,389
Operating Exp as % of Sales
29.7 %
— %
— %
29.7 %
Restructuring and Other Costs
11,684
11,684
—
—
Income from Operations
324,736
(11,684)
(211)
336,631
Operating Margin
12.2 %
-0.4 %
0.0 %
12.6 %
Total Other Expense
(11,329)
—
—
(11,329)
Income before provision for income taxes
313,407
(11,684)
(211)
325,302
Provision for income taxes
77,279
(3,014)
(57)
80,350
Net income
236,128
(8,670)
(154)
244,952
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
473
—
—
473
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 235,655
$ (8,670)
$ (154)
$ 244,479
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$ 4.21
$ (0.15)
$ —
$ 4.36
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
