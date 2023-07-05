At Home with Family Handyman Becomes TMB's Fastest Growing FAST Channel

MInutes watched up 129% in the last six months

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB, the community driven entertainment company with a FAST portfolio that reached over 11B minutes of watch time last year is celebrating the success of its most recent channel, At Home With Family Handyman. The FAST channel is now officially TMB's fastest growing to date with a 129% increase in minutes watched in the last six months and viewers are already spending over 90 minutes per day watching the channel.

At Home With Family Handyman airs a slate of exclusive, original and licensed programming for home improvement and do-it-yourself enthusiasts. The channel is now streaming on fuboTV, LG Channels, Plex, The Roku Channel, Sling Free, and XUMO and also available through the Family Handyman app on iOS, Apple TV, Android, AndroidTV, FireTV and Roku devices. And Vizio.

In February TMB's licensing deal with Corus Studios brought three new programs to the US FAST channel with Worst to First, Save My Reno, and Backyard Builds starring Bryan Baeumler, Sebastian Clovis and Samantha Pynn. The deal was the first ever FAST licensing partnership for Corus.

"We have been laser focused on creating the high quality, unique content that our growing FAST audiences demand. To continue to see strong performance as we enter the second half of the year is both exciting and motivating," said Jill Goldfarb SVP, Streaming at TMB. "We are confident our audience is going to love our new programming and further establish the brand trust that Family Handyman began building over 70 years ago."

New programming coming soon to At Home With Family Handyman includes:

Mr. Build It : Self-taught master craftsman and well-known YouTuber Alex Mazukhin brings his "no fear" mentality to every project he takes on. Let Mr. Build It be your DIY guide as he takes on a variety of exciting home projects for the ones he loves. : Self-taught master craftsman and well-known YouTuber Alex Mazukhin brings his "no fear" mentality to every project he takes on. Let Mr. Build It be your DIY guide as he takes on a variety of exciting home projects for the ones he loves.

Pet Palaces : In this all-new series, contractor and animal lover Luke Barr brings his design background to pet parents who are looking to create the ultimate living spaces for their beloved furry, feathery or scaly family members. : In this all-new series, contractor and animal loverbrings his design background to pet parents who are looking to create the ultimate living spaces for their beloved furry, feathery or scaly family members.

Destination Renovation : Each episode takes the viewer to a different renowned location where an expert, local builder creates an immaculate space. : Each episode takes the viewer to a different renowned location where an expert, local builder creates an immaculate space.

Workshop It!: In our newest original series, DIY expert Brad Allred of YouTube's "Project Build Stuff" engineers a variety of projects and builds to surprise his wife, while also showing you how to improve your home and increase its value without breaking the bank!

TMB, who acquired Jukin Media in 2021, were early adopters of FAST, launching The Pet Collective in 2017. Since then TMB's FAST offerings have grown to 5 channels that offer diverse programming 24/7 via The Pet Collective, FailArmy, People Are Awesome, WeatherSpy and At Home With Family Handyman. As the FAST market continues to evolve TMB remains an industry leader in the space, most recently becoming a founding member of the Independent Streaming Alliance.

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 250 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy, Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, and The Pet Collective, is powered by stories that are inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and shines a spotlight on amazing people and moments to fuel passions and pastimes worldwide. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com.

