It's Doable! First-ever creative agency founded & staffed by talent-with-disabilities launches

Consumers-with-disabilities research business also launches alongside agency

DALLAS, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sister-companies have launched today to improve disability representation in advertising & marketing, by addressing;

Hugh Boyle (L) & Bob Wagner (R) Founders of Doable and the Consumers with Disabilities Research Foundation (PRNewswire)

The under-representation of talent with disabilities working in advertising & marketing agencies.

The absence of consumers-with-disabilities research, data & insights and how this impacts the portrayal of life with a disability in advertising & marketing campaigns.

'Doable' is the first creative agency to be founded and staffed by talent with disabilities, while the Consumers with Disabilities Research Foundation ('CoDi Research)' is the first panel-based consumer research company in North America, solely focused on consumers & shoppers with disabilities.

The companies launch at a time when one-in-five working aged adults in North America live with a disability* and the same group as consumers hold disposable income of $480bn**.

Doable and CoDi have been founded by two disabled advertising agency veterans: Hugh Boyle & Bob Wagner. Hugh previously served in senior roles at WPP & Omnicom agencies, is a trans-tibial amputee. Bob held senior roles at Omnicom agencies, began his career on the client side with Procter & Gamble and Campbell's Soup and has been hearing impaired since birth.

Together, the two bring a unique perspective to marketing for and with the disabled community.

Hugh comments "Becoming disabled in my early 50's was a dramatic & unexpected life change. But it gave me a new & very different worldview that I was immediately compelled to do something positive with. Overlaying the challenges of my new life as amputee on 30 years pre-disability agency experience really set the foundations for these two important companies".

Bob states that, "For most of my career I have tried to conceal my hearing impairment – with somewhat limited success. I understand disabled consumers not wanting to stand out and the importance and value of meeting their needs on their own terms."

Doable and CoDi launch with three key relationships in place:

As a Network Agency of Worldwide Partners Inc. In Co-operative Partnership with The Research Institute for Disabled Consumers (RiDC). With launch support & office-space from Dallas based Moroch Partners.

The companies are headquartered in Dallas, but work with talent with disabilities right across the country.

For more information email: hello@doableagency.com

Sources:

*Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Disability and Health Data System (DHDS), May 2023

**AIR.org, April 2022:

