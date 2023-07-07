Yunji Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

HANGZHOU, China, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it received a notification letter (the "Compliance Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. ("Nasdaq") dated July 5, 2023, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement") and the matter is closed.

On January 11, 2023, Yunji received a notification letter (the "Deficiency Notice") from the Nasdaq indicating that the closing bid price for the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") was below the minimum bid price of $1.00 required for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) for 30 consecutive business days. According to the Deficiency Notice, if at any time during the 180 day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company's security is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. According to the Compliance Notice, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs has been at $1.00 per ADS or greater for 10 consecutive business days from June 20, 2023 through July 3, 2023, and the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the matter is closed.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

