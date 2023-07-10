Affinity Empowering's eHome Technology Enables At-Home and Near-Home Care

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a life science technology company that provides health and wellness technology based solutions, today highlights the availability of eHome™, the ability to coordinate care between clinicians and patients that allow for in-home and near home solutions.

eHome™ provides clinicians with the ability to confidently transfer care to the home. Through eHome™ clinicians coordinate medical supply set up for at-home care, including deployment of services such as nutrition, diagnostics and nursing. The clinician has constant digital connection with the patient through sharing of hourly care-related data and telehealth.

eHome™ uses its Assure™ digital health platform, a HIPAA-compliant technology solution, to provide a seamless patient experience. Assure™ fully integrates with the patient's electronic health record.

"We are delighted to reveal eHome™, which helps reduce overall medical expenses by transitioning appropriate care to the homes while providing clinicians and care teams with the confidence of continuing their care from a distance, while the patient gets to recover from the comfort of their own home," said Michael Tkach, Psy.D., Chief Operating Officer of Affinity Empowering. "This process removes barriers to care by facilitating treatment from home by reputable providers without putting the burden of travel on the patient or their families. At Affinity Empowering, we believe people deserve to have quality treatment options available within the comfort of their own home."

About Affinity Empowering, Inc.

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors.

