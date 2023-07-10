Color World Cup - World Boxing Association Tour Officially Begins in Dubai on August 26

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, together with the World Boxing Association (the "WBA") announces today that the "Color World Cup - World Boxing Association World Tour" has received international attention. The tournament is scheduled to kick off in Dubai on August 26, 2023, followed by stops in China, Thailand, South Korea, and Vietnam. A news conference is planned to take place to announce the tournament line-up.

Back in May 2023, Color Star announced that it had obtained the authorization from the WBA Association for the Color World Cup, and the news has attracted international attention. A prestigious boxing organization within 167 member countries, its gold championship belt is regarded by boxers as a symbol of a world champion. The WBA championship is back in full swing after a 3 year hiatus. The "Color World Cup - World Boxing Association World Tour" has a big international following as a leading boxing event. The first event is scheduled to take place in Dubai on August 26, 2023. The tournament will feature first-rate fighters from China, Thailand, the Philippines, Cameroon, India, Pakistan and Cuba. Three WBA intercontinental championship belts will be awarded on the night. The event will be accompanied by a news conference, which may feature WBA President and internationally renowned boxing promoter Liu Gang, as well as other key boxing figures.

The WBA believes that Asia is very passionate about boxing, and that putting in the positive efforts to promote and expand in the region is the correct direction.

"The Color World Cup - World Boxing Association World Tour is a competition for the gold championship belt in the truest sense, and we plan to gradually expand the competition to the whole world in the future," said Liu Gang, an internationally renowned boxing promoter and partner of the tournament. "Many of the world's top fighters will join our tournament, which we hope will be a great boost to our boxing culture."

Louis Luo, CEO of Color Star, said "We have organized various events in the past, which have greatly enhanced Color Star's brand awareness and commercial value. Ticket sale revenue and various commercial partnerships such as with TV broadcasters, e-commerce, advertising revenue, player endorsements, sponsorship partnerships, etc. all add to the profitability of Color Star and our partners. It is also an indication that we plan to organize and host more prestigious sporting events in the future to increase awareness and exposure for our brand."

