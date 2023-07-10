Shapiro + Raj Launches Dedicated Technology Practice, Strengthening Its Industry Expertise

Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CHICAGO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest minority owned insights consultancy, is pleased to announce the launch of its dedicated Technology Practice. This dedicated team will complement Shapiro+Raj's already established Life Science, Home Improvement, and Financial Services Practices, solidifying its position as a top 25 most innovative agency and #1 strategic consultancy globally. With a focus on delivering future-forward insights and empowering clients to shape the future, the Technology Practice will provide invaluable support in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Scott Swigart, Head of the Technology Practice at S+R
Scott Swigart, Head of the Technology Practice at S+R(PRNewswire)
Heading the Technology Practice will be Scott Swigart, a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience serving technology companies, particularly in the B2B space. Mr. Swigart has a remarkable track record of successfully assisting technology companies in redefining their marketing strategies, developing go-to-market plans, guiding product roadmap development, optimizing sales teams, and more. He will be supported by a team of eight tech-domain expert researchers, collectively forming the backbone of the dedicated Technology Practice.

Scott Swigart expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our team is thrilled to be joining Shapiro+Raj. As the dedicated Technology Practice, we bring our extensive knowledge in B2B technology and are excited to combine that with Shapiro+Raj's cutting-edge approaches and tools to facilitate growth and assist technology-focused clients in shaping the future rather than just reacting to it."

"Scott Swigart and his team embody the perfect fit with Shapiro+Raj. We share a common dedication to propelling growth through strategic insight and a daring, inventive spirit. With Scott's deep category expertise merging with Shapiro+Raj's established behavioral science methods and strategic acumen, the dedicated Technology Practice becomes a catalyst for game-changing, forward-looking insights that ignite transformative outcomes within the Technology industry," said Zain Raj, Chairman + CEO.

The launch of the dedicated Technology Practice signifies Shapiro+Raj's commitment to continuously expanding its capabilities and providing clients with unparalleled industry expertise. With this strategic move, the consultancy aims to further strengthen its position as the go-to partner for organizations seeking to navigate the complex technology landscape and unlock their full growth potential.

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj is the seventh-largest independent insights and inspiration company in North America. Our mission is to generate Future-Forward Insights for our Fortune 500 clients that help them shape the future of their business and brands. We have been recognized as the top-25 most innovative research companies five-years in a row and the #1 strategic consultancy by GRIT. The company is a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in New York, and Pune, India.

For more information on current announcements contact Shapiro+Raj at (312) 965-2319 or visit https://www.shapiroraj.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Shapiro+Raj)
(PRNewsfoto/Shapiro+Raj)(PRNewswire)

