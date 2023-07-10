THINK Global School Announces Andy Wood as New Head of School

Global educator Andy Wood will lead the world's first traveling high school through its next phase of development

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Global School (TGS), the world's first traveling high school, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Andy Wood, an experienced global education leader, as its new head of school. Following his time as the founding principal of Green School South Africa, a sustainability focused institution, Wood has led educational initiatives in Dubai, Cape Town and the Bahamas during the course of his seventeen-year career.

As the new head of school, Wood will bring his robust experience and innovative practices to guide THINK Global School through its next phase of development. With values that align with the school's vision of transforming students into compassionate individuals who are curious about the world, Wood's leadership will support TGS students as they embark on their educational journeys, focusing on sustainable practices and actions that impact meaningful change.

"I am excited to lead a school that is innovative and bold in its thinking," said Wood in his new role as head of school. "TGS seeks to inspire students to think ambitiously about how they will make the world a better place, and I am looking forward to guiding them throughout exploring these pioneering practices and beyond."

Wood is an alum of the University of Cape Town, South Africa, where he obtained a Bachelor's in Geography and English. He continued his education by completing a Master's in School Management from The Henley College, having also completed school leadership courses from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. His contribution to education extends beyond leadership, as he has authored several school textbooks and led accreditation teams for the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).

"As TGS leads the next generation of educational change, we are constantly evolving our practices to provide students with the experience of a lifetime," said Joann McPike, THINK Global School's founder. "We are pleased to have Andy join us as we move forward, and we are confident that his global perspective and curiosity for learning from the world will positively impact our approach to changing traditional education as we know it."

Wood will begin leading TGS students as they embark on their next adventure starting Fall 2023.

About THINK Global School

THINK Global School is the world's first traveling high school. Established in 2010, it has led students around the world to embark on new journeys, immerse themselves in cultural learning, and develop their passions across four different destinations each year, all while earning an accredited high school diploma. THINK Global's mission is to have its students become compassionate individuals who are curious and knowledgeable about the world and motivated to affect meaningful change.

