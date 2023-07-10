Woolpert Contracted to Map Electrical Infrastructure to Help Bring Broadband Internet to Rural Texas

The contract includes the creation of survey grade 3D models of the existing electrical distribution network.

DAYTON, Ohio, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has been contracted to collect high-density lidar data for more than 6,800 square miles of rural Texas to map electrical distribution poles and wires along with surrounding natural and man-made infrastructure. The data will be collected via fixed-wing manned aircraft. The high-density point cloud will be classified and used to construct survey grade 3D models and provide analysis and engineering for the existing electrical distribution network. This will assist Texas electric utilities in permitting joint-use agreements for broadband expansion and will help accelerate the development and implementation of broadband internet throughout the region.

Geospatial technology is being used to advance energy operations for utility clients and expand broadband access for consumers across the U.S. (PRNewswire)

Woolpert Energy Market Director Mike Battles said this high-density, highly accurate point cloud project streamlines data collection to improve scheduling efficiency, supporting the application of state-of-the-art technology to advance energy operations for utility clients and broadband access for consumers across the U.S.

"Woolpert's airborne lidar mapping capabilities are innovative in that we can obtain highly accurate survey points of an existing distribution network for areas as large as an entire U.S. state on an accelerated schedule," Battles said. "With this approach, we are able to drastically improve efficiency and accuracy, and therefore provide a cost-benefit for our clients."

The contract is currently underway.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, earned six straight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,000 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

