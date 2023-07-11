AYESHA CURRY LAUNCHES SWEET JULY SKIN

Expanding her burgeoning lifestyle brand, Curry infuses the new modern skincare line with Caribbean superfoods based on her Jamaican heritage

OAKLAND, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayesha Curry, Founder and CEO of lifestyle brand Sweet July , announced today the launch of her first-ever skincare line – Sweet July Skin. A natural extension of the Sweet July brand, Sweet July Skin is a celebration of Ayesha's Jamaican roots, featuring clean, simple and effective products that offer a sensory experience to treat your skin to an island vacation.

Utilizing Ayesha's culinary expertise, Sweet July Skin features formulated "recipes" that embrace the power of Caribbean ingredients, such as guava, papaya, and soursop. The new line of clean formulas combine the sensorially rich properties of these superfoods with hardworking actives to provide efficacy and proven results. The result is simple yet effective products that transform your daily skincare regimen into a private self care retreat.

"Throughout my life, I've learned a lot about skincare and the natural benefits derived from superfoods like papaya and guava from my mother and grandmother," said Ayesha Curry. "In pairing those ingredients with proven actives, we've developed a skincare experience that is great for your skin but also truly enjoyable. I'm excited to share a little bit of my Jamaican culture with everyone through these products."

Launching with the Pava Exfoliating Cleanser, Pava Toner, and Irie Power Face Oil, Sweet July Skin features a nutrient-rich blend of natural ingredients to reveal smoother, brighter and hydrated skin.

Pava Exfoliating Cleanser: A creamy exfoliating cleanser that combines papaya, guava, and lychee seed powder with glycolic acid and lactic acid to effectively remove makeup while leaving skin feeling soft, smooth, and moisturized. ($39)





Pava Toner : A gentle, yet highly effective resurfacing toner featuring a combination of glycolic acid and natural fruit extracts, offering the ideal skin reset to achieve healthier, happier, and clearer skin. ($32)





Irie Power Face Oil: Inspired by the Jamaican saying "Everything Irie," which is often used to mean "everything is alright and fine." Irie Power Face Oil is enriched with a powerful trio of neem seed oil, tea tree oil, and rosemary oil to target blemishes, hyperpigmentation and uneven skin texture. ($60)

Products are mindfully clean and vegan, paraben and cruelty-free, and are compliant with Sephora, Ulta, Target, Credo and Allure's clean standards.

Sweet July Skin is available for purchase online at SweetJulySkin.com , Amazon, and Thirteen Lune, as well as in-store at Sweet July in Oakland, CA and Westfield Valley Fair.

As a women-led company, Sweet July Skin is proud to partner with Girls Inc. of Alameda County, an organization headquartered in Oakland, CA that is dedicated to empowering young girls and helping them realize their full potential. When customers make a purchase on the Sweet July Skin website, they have the opportunity to round up their total to donate to this impactful cause.

For more information on Sweet July Skin, please visit sweetjulyskin.com .

ABOUT SWEET JULY

Sweet July is a Black, female-owned lifestyle brand founded by Ayesha Curry. Launched in 2019 with an eponymous lifestyle magazine, Sweet July aims to uplift an inclusive and eclectic array of creators through the products sold and the stories shared. The company opened their flagship store and café in 2021 in the heart of Oakland. Sweet July has also expanded to include a production company, Sweet July Productions, a publishing imprint, Sweet July Books, and an online digital platform in sweetjuly.com for quality journalism with profiles, features, recipes and more content from a diverse community of contributors.

