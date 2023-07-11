Happy Slurpee Day! 7-Eleven, Inc. Turns 96 Today, Celebrates with Free Slurpee® Drinks and Limited-Edition Digital Collectibles

Slurpee drink mixologists invited to "Find Your Slurpee Vibe" while enjoying their FREE Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores

IRVING, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What's a celebration without a grand finale? Today marks 7-Eleven Inc.'s 96th birthday, which means it is the culmination of Slurpee Day celebrations where customers can enjoy a FREE small Slurpee® drink at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® stores.* This July 11, there's even more to enjoy as the convenience retailer introduces a first-of-its-kind digital collectible for Slurpee drink fans nationwide.

Find Your Slurpee Vibe

Beginning today at 7:11 p.m. ET, customers can also enjoy their Slurpee drink virtually. Get your fizzy, frozen fix IRL and then head to 7-Eleven.com for a digital Slurpee drink dispenser. To Find Your Slurpee Vibe, first:

Fill up your digital Slurpee drink cup with whatever mix speaks to you – stick with the classics like Cherry, Blue Raspberry and Pina Colada or switch it up with limited-time only flavor, Summertime Citrus. Once you curate the perfect mix, let the Slurpee drink machine do its thing. Bask in the glory of your Slurpee drink vibe and share it with your all your friends and followers on social using #SlurpeeVibe. ® and ® customers who claim the digital collectible will snag 7 extra entries to win bling inspired by Slurpee drinks from premium jewelry designer, Mint your mix and add it to your digital wallet. Even better – 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards customers who claim the digital collectible will snag 7 extra entries to win bling inspired by Slurpee drinks from premium jewelry designer, King Ice . ** July 18 at Ta-da! Your Slurpee drink vibe is complete. Re-mix your flavor again and again throughat 7-Eleven.com

"We're always looking for new and creative ways to celebrate with our customers on our favorite day of the year, Slurpee Day. This year, we're marking another first for the brand with our inaugural digital collectible, 'Find Your Slurpee Vibe'," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "Customers – or mixologists – can virtually curate specialty drinks to find their own Slurpee vibe. And who knows? Maybe you'll even give us some inspiration for future flavors."

This July 11, there's even more to enjoy as the convenience retailer introduces a limited-time 7/11 Birthday Collection capsule on 7Collection™, the retailer's online merchandise shop. The capsule features a variety of custom merch perfect for those who share the same birthday as the world's largest convenience retailer…or for those who just love Slurpee drinks. The 7/11 Birthday Collection includes 7-Eleven-inspired party decor and trimmings including apparel, balloons, wrapping paper and more. Get the party started now at 7Collection.com. Our birthday gift to you? Free shipping on all orders using the code SLURPEEDAY today only, July 11.

But today's birthday celebration doesn't end there. New and existing 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can also take advantage of $1 dollar food deals, discounts on 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscriptions and savings on fuel:

7NOW Gold Pass via the 7NOW ® Delivery app and receive a free subscription of the service through the end of 2023, to enjoy free delivery on 3,000 7-Eleven products – including Slurpee drinks. *** The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting Today only, sign up forvia the 7NOWDelivery app and receive ato enjoy free delivery on 3,000 7-Eleven products – including Slurpee drinks.The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com

an additional 11¢ off each gallon purchased today, July 11 , at 7-Eleven and Speedway branded fuel locations when they use 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards.**** 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards can be downloaded from the New and existing fuel rewards members will receivepurchased today,, at 7-Eleven and Speedway branded fuel locations when they use 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards.**** 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards can be downloaded from the App Store Google Play , or by visiting 7Eleven.com or Speedway.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.



