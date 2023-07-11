Progressive Implements Mitchell's Estimating Platform to Help Streamline Appraisals of Light-, Medium- and Heavy-Duty Trucks

Largest U.S. writer of commercial auto insurance uses Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax and the company's cloud-based platform to complete commercial, specialty and passenger vehicle appraisals

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced that Progressive Insurance has implemented Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax to help better manage appraisals of collision-damaged light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Progressive is the largest U.S. insurer of commercial autos, with 16% market share in 2022.

Progressive Insurance has implemented Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax to help better manage appraisals of collision-damaged light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks. (PRNewswire)

The carrier, also a top seller of motorcycle insurance, first selected Mitchell's cloud-based estimating solution in 2019 for claims involving personal autos and motorcycles.

"With Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax, we can better serve our customers—increasing appraiser efficiency and accuracy while decreasing cycle time," said Kevin Peinkofer, Progressive's Commercial Lines Claims General Manager. "The addition of this new solution means that we now have a single, integrated platform for appraisals of passenger vehicles, motorcycles, and light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks."

Available in the US and Canada, Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax makes it possible for insurers and collision repairers to write estimates on the most common commercial trucks on the road today. It includes more than 57,000 unique configurations for medium- and heavy-duty trucks along with light-duty trucks and vans.

To help insurance appraisers and collision repairers increase estimate accuracy and reduce supplements, Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax features integrated aftermarket parts pricing directly from suppliers, detailed exploded diagrams, in-house authored procedure pages, extensive labor data, and intuitive paint refinish calculations. Carriers may also use it with Mitchell's photo-based estimating technology to complete appraisals virtually. This industry-first, remote workflow can improve appraiser productivity by eliminating the need for in-person inspections on low-severity claims.

"We look forward to supporting Progressive as it continues to grow its commercial auto and specialty lines of business," said Debbie Day, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division. "Using Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax and our portfolio of technology solutions, the top U.S. commercial auto insurer may complete appraisals and settle claims quickly and efficiently—helping to improve policyholder satisfaction, decrease cycle time and maintain focus on proper, safe repair."

For more information, visit the Mitchell website.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

Follow Mitchell on Twitter @MitchellClaims and @MitchellRepair for property and casualty as well as collision repair updates and perspectives.

Mitchell, an Enlyte company (PRNewsfoto/Mitchell International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitchell International