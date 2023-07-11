Scott Murray, an Industry Veteran to Join Talkmap Board

New Board Member brings decades of industry experience

DALLAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Talkmap, a leading AI-powered conversational intelligence platform that transforms call center conversations into understanding and engagement, announced that Scott Murray will join its Board of Directors.

Talkmap logo (PRNewswire)

We are excited to welcome Scott Murray , founder & former CEO of Stream Global Services and 3Com, to Talkmap's Board

Murray comes with a deep industry understanding of contact center technology. He was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stream Global Services, a global contact center management firm with over 35,000 contact center employees in 22 countries and 50 contact centers.

Murray also served as the Chairman of the Board of Protocol Communication, the Chief Executive Officer of 3Com Corporation and the Chairman of the Board of its Joint Venture in China, and the Chief Executive Officer of Modus Media.

Murray is also a Chartered Accountant and a Financial Expert under the rules of the United States Securities & Exchange Commission and has raised several billion dollars to fuel innovation.

Tim Moss, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Talkmap, said, "We are excited to have Scott as an investor and advisor. We're confident that his vast experience in the contact center market will help us further propel our six years of innovative experience of applying generative AI to the next level."

Murray said, "Talkmap's innovation helps contact centers reach their ultimate goal: turning customers into fans. I haven't seen anything like it. Talkdiscovery helps transform conversations into understanding based on AI, customer context, and preference as agent and customer behavior changes daily. I've spent over twenty years in the contact center space and this is the first and only solution I've seen that helps their clients reach the pinnacle of customer experience and engagement."

About Talkmap

Talkmap is a revolutionary conversational intelligence platform company that can transform all call center calls and chats into actionable customer intelligence. The company combines world-leading linguistics with AI-powered machine learning and massive computational power that enables dramatically improved CX revenues for the world's most valuable brands by building a contextually enriched, insightful understanding across their cloud and customer data platforms. For more information, visit talkmap.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talkmap