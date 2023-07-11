WorkLLama Wins Distinguished TIARA Talent Star Award for Candidate Experience Solution of the Year

The award recognizes a technology that enables employers and/or recruitment companies to improve all

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLLama, technology provider of a single, AI-driven talent marketing, relationship management, engagement, and direct sourcing suite, is thrilled to announce it was awarded the TIARA Talent Star Award for Candidate Experience Solution of the Year. It was also highly commended in The Contractor Solution of the Year Award. Winners were announced at the TIARA Awards Ceremony held Wednesday, June 29 in London.

WorkLLama awarded the TIARA Talent Star Award for Candidate Experience Solution of the Year.

WorkLLama believes candidates are customers and allows clients to fully leverage their brand equity to the talent market across talent categories, be it FTE, contract, gig, freelance, or otherwise. Developing an Employer/Contingent Value Proposition, creating synergy between them, and communicating them to the market through omni-channel communications is key to building a talent brand, and by association building a talent community. This total talent approach to attraction and engagement is how WorkLLama helps companies grow their talent communities to gain cost savings, improved hiring metrics, and increase control over their candidate experience.

"We're thrilled to be acknowledged with a TIARA Talent Star Award," said Sudhakar Maruvada, CEO of WorkLLama. "This category judged by industry peers and experts, and I want to thank and congratulate the entire WorkLLama team for their passion to provide the best solution possible. This award also solidifies our continued growth in the European market and our commitment to innovation."

"WorkLLama's success validates their product-market fit and the rapid digital transformation in talent acquisition. Their purpose-driven innovation prepares them for future growth, while their AI engine predicts job success, identifies learning opportunities, and addresses personal challenges," said TALiNT Partners and judges. "WorkLLama's commitment to excellence and their data-driven approach make them a leading force in the talent acquisition landscape."

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a total talent management and engagement suite. We create communities of highly engaged talent with a single, modern, AI-driven talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing platform. Visit us at www.workllama.com. Follow us on LinkedIn .

About TALiNT Partners

TALiNT Partners brings together a global network of leading employers and solution providers to make better talent and technology decisions. Providing intelligence, insight and peer-to-peer networking that drives quality, innovation and improves inclusion across the talent ecosystem.

