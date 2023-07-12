Katten Dallas Office Grows With Litigation Partner

DALLAS, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Ted Huffman has joined the firm as a partner in the Class Action and Consumer Finance Litigation practice in Dallas.

Huffman represents businesses and financial institutions in various legal areas, including cases involving breaches of contract, securities law, corporate fraud, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property disputes, anticompetitive conduct, government enforcement actions and class action proceedings.

"Ted is a tested attorney who has proven he can successfully take on complex and high-risk litigation at the state and national level," said Gregory S. Korman, chair of Katten's Class Action and Consumer Finance Litigation department. "His extensive knowledge and experience in handling commercial litigation and financial services matters will add value to our clients who face increased regulatory and litigation issues in this area."

Named among D Magazine's 2023 "Best Lawyers Under 40," Huffman serves on committees for the Dallas Bar Association and the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, and volunteers for the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity and the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program, among other local organizations.

"We look for top talent to add to our fast-growing office, and Ted is recognized as a rapidly 'up-and-coming' attorney who will enhance our litigation capabilities in Dallas and actively engage in the community," said Mark S. Solomon, managing partner of Katten's Dallas office.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

