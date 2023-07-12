Sony Unveils New A6700 APS-C Camera, FE 70-200 F4 G OSS II Full-Frame Lens, and M1 Shotgun Microphone; Get the First Look at Adorama Now

Sony Unveils New A6700 APS-C Camera, FE 70-200 F4 G OSS II Full-Frame Lens, and M1 Shotgun Microphone; Get the First Look at Adorama Now

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama is thrilled to announce three new products from Sony — all designed to expand creativity and the power of content creation. Unveiled today, the Sony a6700 APS-C camera is the newest product to join the brand's crop sensor line. The new Sony FE 70-200 F4 G OSS II lens expands its series of lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras, and the M1 shotgun microphone can capture sound with more recording modes than ever before.

The Sony a6700 camera boasts 26 megapixels with enhanced subject recognition features, advanced image stabilization, and 4K video resolution with full-pixel readout. The creator-ready camera is built for both video and photo capture, along with live streaming via built-in USB-C port.

Sony a6700 Camera Features:

26MP Exmor R CMOS Sensor

BIONZ CR Image processing engine

Up to 32,000 ISO

Advanced image stabilization

AI-powered real-time tracking

Up to 11fps mechanical and electronic shutter

4K full-pixel readout, 6K oversampling

Sony has also announced a follow-up to its popular 70-200mm F4 full-frame lens. The new Sony FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS II lens, built for movies and stills, telephoto and macro shooting, features upgraded image quality in a 30% smaller body than its predecessor. Paired with a Sony teleconverter, the focal range allows creators to capture closer footage — up to 600mm.

Finally, Sony's new M1 shotgun microphone boasts beamforming technology and eight enhanced audio recording patterns in a compact design intended for easy mounting on cameras.

Learn all about these new products at Adorama:

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama is a leading photography, video, audio, drones, and computer retailer, serving customers for nearly 50 years. Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include four successful online retailers: Adorama, SunnySports, Scuba.com, and Printique. Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City. Orders can also be placed via inbound and outbound sales teams and Adorama personal shoppers. Adorama's newly opened Salt Lake City and Chattanooga warehouses and contact centers offer faster shipping options across the country. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co. and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions . Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West, through AdoramaTV, social media, and with live online and in-person events.

Adorama (PRNewsfoto/Adorama) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adorama