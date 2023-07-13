Discovery Of New Genetic Biomarkers May Pave The Way For A Lab Test For Bipolar Spectrum Disorder Within Three Years

LONDON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A research team from The London Psychiatry Centre (TLPC) has discovered new genetic biomarkers in bipolar spectrum disorder. This discovery may pave the way for the first ever diagnostic lab test in psychiatry. The test may be available within just three years.

The study " Towards the First Biomarker Test for Bipolar Spectrum Disorder: An Evaluation of 199 Patients in an Outpatient Setting " was published in the Journal of Personalised Medicine by Dr Andy Zamar of The London Psychiatry Centre and his research team. It reported a surprising number of mutations occurring in bipolar spectrum disorder compared to the general population. These mutations were found in the thyroid hormone activation and transportation pathways, both in and outside the brain, across 199 patients who had been diagnosed with bipolar spectrum disorder. The results showed a high pick-up rate of true positive cases (sensitivity up to 87%). The sample was compared to 179 recurrent depression patients, and 152 healthy people. The sample was also compared to up to 357,000 controls from the US National Library of Medicine National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Dr Andy Zamar, Medical Director of TLPC, says: "We are very excited about these findings and have commissioned King's College London (KCL) to conduct an independent replication study. We may well be 24-36 months away from a diagnostic lab test for bipolar spectrum disorder.

"It takes an average of 13 years to diagnose bipolar disorders in the UK with the majority (the subthreshold form), remaining undiagnosed for life. Patients are often prescribed antidepressants which make the condition worse. We hope the results of this paper lead to a test for bipolar spectrum disorder and enables not only accurate and speedy diagnosis, but ensures patients don't suffer the impacts of misdiagnosis and mistreatment."

TLPC has a pending patent for the first potential laboratory test for bipolar spectrum disorder. TLPC is known for its pioneering work and inventions in psychiatry. It has introduced many new technologies to the UK and Europe, including the combination of rTMS and thyroid hormones in the treatment of bipolar spectrum disorder.

