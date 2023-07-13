Eric Caisse from Tampa Bay Appointed to the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) Association Global Board of Directors

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Csenge Advisory Group's (CAG) Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and Partner, Eric Caisse CMT®, CFA®, ABFPSM has been asked to join the Chartered Market Technicians Association (CMT) Board of Directors.

"I'm honored to be selected," says Caisse, who has been a Chapter Chair of the CMT Association for nearly a decade. The CMT Association is a global credentialing body with 50 years of service to the financial industry. The Chartered Market Technician® (CMT) designation marks the highest education within the discipline and is the preeminent designation for practitioners of technical analysis worldwide.

As CAG's CIO, Caisse has 25 years of experience in the financial industry managing nearly $3B in assets. He has developed and manages 14 models using his proprietary Fusion Analysis research process and leads monthly investment committee meetings with the nationwide CAG Advisor Network. In addition, he is heavily involved in the Tampa Bay community, including Beat Childhood Cancer board member, University of Tampa Board of Fellows, Tampa Connection, Leadership Tampa Bay, the FBI Citizens Academy, and Vistage Florida.

