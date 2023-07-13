MSIG North America and Amwins announce strategic partnership

NEW YORK and CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG North America ("MSIG NA"), the US-based A+ rated insurance subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, and Amwins, the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products and services in the U.S., announced a strategic partnership where MSIG NA will provide significant underwriting capacity for more than 20 Amwins underwriting programs. This is one of multiple initiatives the firms are pursuing and reinforces the significant commitment by MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, the 8th largest property and casualty insurer in the world by revenue, to the North American market. This relationship combines the respective strengths of both organizations to provide exceptional specialty insurance solutions while delivering enhanced value and service to clients.

(PRNewsfoto/Amwins) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to partner with MSIG NA to deploy capital across our diverse portfolio of underwriting programs. Our innovative arrangement supports existing business, but also provides a catalyst for new product development," said Scott Purviance, chief executive officer, Amwins.

Peter McKenna, chief executive officer and president of MS Distribution Holdings Inc., emphasized the significance of partnering with Amwins, stating, "This collaboration marks a noteworthy milestone in our plans to expand our presence in the U.S. market. Amwins' reputation as a leading independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S. aligns perfectly with our strategic objective of profitable growth."

Together, MSIG NA and Amwins are poised to drive innovation, push boundaries, and deliver unparalleled insurance solutions to clients. This partnership demonstrates their commitment to fostering growth, collaboration, and excellence in the industry.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

About MSIG North America (MSIG NA)

MSIG North America is a member of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. which is the 8th largest non-life insurance group in the world by revenue. Based in Tokyo, Japan, we operate in 48 countries/regions and generated $46B in 2021 with approximately 40,000 employees globally. MSIG North America is the marketing name used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), and its subsidiary companies. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

For further information contact:

Amwins

Lisa Kuszmar

Telephone: 704.749.2780

Email: lisa.kuszmar@amwins.com

MSIG North America

Kevin S. Murphy

Corporate Communications Officer

Telephone: 908 350 1921

kevin.murphy@msig-na.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amwins