Trina Solar takes lead in standardization initiative to unify module dimensions

CHANGZHOU, China, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 7, nine module manufacturers including Trina Solar have reached a consensus on standardizing the dimensions of rectangular silicon wafer modules to 2382*1134mm, based on Trina Solar's 210R modules with dimensions of 2384*1134mm launched in April 2022. At the same time, the nine companies have called for current and future designs for the 210mm series modules to adhere to the specifications for module dimensions and mounting holes outlined by the China Photovoltaic Industry Association.

Trina Solar has been at the forefront of the industry, leading standardization with its Golden Size design concept and products. Trina Solar has thus laid a solid foundation for standardization of module dimensions across the entire industry.

In April the company made a groundbreaking introduction to the industry with the innovative medium-format 210R product based on rectangular wafers. In March Trina Solar unveiled comprehensive 210R product solutions including module dimensions of 2384*1134mm, mounting hole positions, frame design, material processes, packaging and logistics parameters.

Trina Solar took the lead in advocating for standardization of silicon wafer module dimensions. In April it presented the comprehensive value of its 210R modules at a module size workshop that the association organized. These advantages include design concepts maximizing container utilization (achieving a rate of 98.5%), increased customer value, manufacturability, and proven safety and reliability, with cumulative shipments exceeding 30GW+. Trina Solar proposed that dimensions of 2384*1134mm be adopted as a universal industry standard, a suggestion that was agreed upon by the the association and participating companies.

At this year's SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, the dimensions of 2384/2380*1134mm were adopted by major module manufacturers in their products. Now, with the other eight companies, Trina Solar will continue to push for an industry standard.

Regarding the dimensions of large-format modules, promoted by Trina Solar, in May 2021 the China Photovoltaic Industry Association established industry standards for 60-cell modules with overall dimensions of 2172*1303mm and mounting hole locations based on a 210mm cell, as well as for 66-cell modules with overall dimensions of 2384*1303mm.

210mm wafer technology has showed strong advantages in especially Vertex 600W+ modules. Based on its advanced 210 technology, with the integration of n-type technology, Trina Solar leads the industry to embrace 700W+. With this joint initiative, the PV industry takes a step further towards 210mm technology.

Throughout the various stages of development, the trend toward larger formats and higher power output has been a key driver for advancing and upgrading the industry. Behind this progress, standardization of module dimensions plays a crucial role.

Trina Solar believes that the latest joint initiative represents an end to the historical variation in module sizes, highlighting a clearer trend of 210mm modules with ultra high power and higher performance, which will have significant benefits for the photovoltaic industry globally.

View original content:

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd