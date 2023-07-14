VENTERRA REALTY NAMED ONE OF THE 2023 BEST WORKPLACES™ FOR TODAY'S YOUTH BY THE GREAT PLACE TO WORK® INSTITUTE

HOUSTON, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For a second year in a row, The Great Place to Work® Institute has named Venterra's Canada office one of the Best Workplaces™ for Today's Youth based on the feedback Venterra team members provided in their Annual Employee Satisfaction Survey.

Winners were selected based on Great Place to Work® survey feedback from employees representing a half million individuals employed at hundreds of organizations across the country. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

In addition, eligibility for the Best Workplaces™ for Today's Youth award required that at least 30% of the team fall into the Millennial or younger demographic and a minimum of a 90% positive response to the statement "I am treated fairly regardless of my age." Last year's survey of Venterra's Canadian team members showed that 97% of participating team members agreed with the statement.

"Receiving consistent recognition for Venterra's workplace, as reflected through anonymous feedback from our team members, stands as a powerful testament to our commitment to fostering meaningful career opportunities and nurturing a culture of care," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi . "We consider ourselves truly fortunate to have such a motivated team, driven by an unwavering passion to create exceptional experiences for their colleagues."

Last year's survey showed that 96% of Venterra's Canada office feels that Venterra is a great place to work, leading to the organization becoming "Certified" by the Great Place to Work® Institute and eligible for additional awards. Their survey results were strong enough for the Canada Great Place to Work Institute to again name Venterra one of the overall 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Canada and one of the Best Workplaces in Real Estate & Property Development earlier this year. The achievement is significant given that 600 Canadian organizations participated in the 2022 survey and Venterra was named on multiple lists for a second year running.

"It's exciting to see that Venterra's Canadian Great Place to Work® survey results were strong enough to earn several recognitions for a second year in a row," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart . "Millennials comprise a significant portion of Canada's workforce, so being named on the 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Today's Youth list is particularly meaningful to us. This award, coupled with our other notable recognitions, highlights the exceptional company culture that our team members and leaders have adeptly cultivated and sustained, further allowing Venterra to attract a diverse array of talented and caring individuals."

The 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Today's Youth award is one of many recognitions that Venterra has received from the Great Place to Work® Institute. Visit Venterra's Great Place to Work® Canada & U.S. company profiles to find out more about their survey results and to see their previous GPTW awards. Venterra has actioned 2022 survey results to further improve the experience of their team members, and their 2023 survey is currently underway.

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty develops, owns and manages approximately 80 communities and more than 23,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities. Venterra provides housing to over 44,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed $8.8 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $4.8 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com .

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

