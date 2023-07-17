Action for Clean Environment Fellowship for Young Leaders Program Completion Ceremony Held in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Action for Clean Environment (ACE), a global non-profit organization with a mission to facilitate global environmental activism, completed the 2023 Fellowship for Young Leaders Program. To mark the fourth year of the program, the completion ceremony took place on July 15 at the Seoul Club in Seoul, Korea.

2023 ACE Fellowship for Young Leaders (PRNewswire)

Fourteen students of various ages, from second to tenth grade, participated in the program this year. Eric Hyun Sim from Eaglebrook School, Jay Young Chang from Cranbrook School, Young-Wook Suh Sohn from Seoul International School, and Junhyuk Bhang from Seoul International School served as Junior Leaders.

"It was a proud moment to watch young students demonstrate their passion for solving global environmental problems and develop actionable plans without active guidance from adults," said Tony Lee, Executive Director of ACE.

Eric Hyun Sim said, "Over the past four years, I have participated in the ACE Fellowship Program, serving as a fellow and leader. Through research, perspectives, and collaboration with brilliant young minds, I have gained valuable knowledge on the stewardship of our planet. I am grateful for the support and encouragement of those who were part of the program."

Jay Young Chang said, "It is essential to make our niche sustainable, and that can be done with our awareness of the environment as well as cooperation with others. It was a meaningful experience to guide and work together with my teammates throughout the project."

Young-Wook Suh Sohn said, "Through ACE, I was fortunate to see how aware these younger students were of environmental issues. I also enjoyed the progress and time I spent with the younger students to talk and appreciate the environment."

Junhyuk Bhang said that a healthy environment does not come naturally, but rather can be achieved by everyone making an effort, and added, "This activity has provided a great opportunity to reflect upon ourselves and enforce taking action."

The program comprised three main sessions over three weeks: 1) team debates on the issue of pollution; 2) a tour of the Smart Farm located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul; and 3) essay writing and group presentations. Through the program, the leaders and fellows engaged in dynamic discussions and activities regarding global environmental issues."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Action for Clean Environment