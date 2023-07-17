USHER'S NEW LOOK ANNOUNCES 2023 DISRUPTIVATOR SUMMIT: BE YOUR OWN SUPER HERO

LARGEST YOUTH CONFERENCE IN THE SOUTHEAST TO CONVENE JULY 19-21 AT GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY WITH 300 STUDENTS FROM COAST TO COAST

ATLANTA, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Usher's New Look (UNL) the nation's leading nonprofit philanthropic organization dedicated to uplifting underserved youth through the power of education and the pursuit of excellence today announced its 2023 Disruptivator Summit: Be Your Own Superhero. The sixth annual UNL Disruptivator Summit, the largest youth conference in the Southeast, will take place July 19-21 on the campus of Georgia State University. More than 300 students are expected to participate in the two-day conference, designed to offer training, mentorship, and practical tools to help prepare high school students for future leadership roles.

The 2023 UNL Disruptivator Summit is the most comprehensive youth conference in the 24-year history of Usher's New Look, founded by musical artist and philanthropist Usher Raymond IV. Since 1999, UNL has helped transform the lives of more than 55,000 young people. UNL and its programs provide critical resources and support for youth disproportionately affected by the issues of poverty, educational inequality, and health disparities. Through UNL's comprehensive program, students receive a "New Look" on life and understand that they are deserving and capable of attaining real-time goals as well as a bright future.

"Usher's New Look offers tangible, transformative opportunities for historically marginalized youth," says Careshia Moore, President and CEO of Usher's New Look. "Our 2023 Disruptivator Summit is a critical element of our programming this year as we emphasize the power within to inspire our young people to take steps needed to pursue their goals."

"Usher's New Look is committed to advocating for and championing young people, and our annual Disruptivator Summit is one of the best ways to achieve this," says Usher. "This year, we are re-dedicating ourselves to making a difference in the lives of our students by helping to set the stage for their growth, development and success."

2023 UNL Disruptivator Summit Highlights

Through a robust program of experiential, enriching activities, the 2023 UNL Disruptivator Summit will provide a platform for students from a variety of backgrounds and circumstances to 'disruptivate' the issues affecting them by offering new approaches, new solutions and real-time opportunities. Program highlights include an Opening Ceremony featuring remarks by Usher and a special performance by the Atlanta Drumming Academy; a Youth Voices Panel; career fair and excursions; mental health and wellness sessions, a Monetizing Your Superpower financial literacy panel; a special session on Tapping Into Your Superpower; networking sessions; and a Met Gala-style Disruptivator Ball. For more information about UNL and its impact, please click here.

The 2023 UNL Disruptivator Summit is made possible by a roster of leading corporations and organizations dedicated to ensuring a bright future for the next generation of leaders. These include Atlanta Dream; Bill Harrison Foundation and Harrison Design; City of Atlanta: Year of the Youth; IBM & Women in STEM Atlanta; Norfolk Southern; Travelers; Walmart; and Wellstar. UNL's official partners include Southwest, Official Summit Airline Partner; Official Media Partner, FINN Partners; Official Event Partners Nobu Hotel and WM Events. Generous support is also provided by Chick-Fil-A and The Coca-Cola Company Bottling Company United.

"We are so excited to welcome the students to the iconic Georgia State University campus, a public institution that consistently ranks in the top two for undergraduate teaching and innovation. Ninety-five percent of the youth we serve choose to attend four-year colleges and universities. This important event could not be timelier as the nation faces the landmark SCOTUS ruling and our young people must be reassured that they are not alone," adds Ms. Moore.

About Usher's New Look

Usher's New Look is a 501c3 organization founded by Usher Raymond IV in 1999. For 24 years, Usher's New Look has supported a vision that all youth should be afforded the chance to unlock their full potential. Since its founding, Usher's New Look has touched the lives of young people of all backgrounds from more than 25 countries. While UNL's programming year consists of regional events such as its Leadership Academy, Disruptivator Clubs at high schools and organizations across the country and Financial Literacy workshops, the Disruptivator Summit is where UNL has the opportunity to dedicate two solid days to working with the attending students, parents, educators and sponsors, and in so doing, giving the youth the tools they need to go back to their communities and ultimately to make a difference in their lives and for their communities at large.

