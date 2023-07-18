Brennan Hires Andrew Mazey as Vice President

Will originate new industrial investments for the Nashville region
NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Mazey as Vice President for the Nashville region. Andrew will play a crucial role in sourcing new investments, overseeing management, and driving the growth of the Nashville region.
About Brennan Investment Group
Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 52 million square feet.
Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 16 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.
For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.
