Brennan Hires Andrew Mazey as Vice President

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Mazey as Vice President for the Nashville region. Andrew will play a crucial role in sourcing new investments, overseeing management, and driving the growth of the Nashville region.

Prior to joining Brennan Investment Group, Mr. Mazey served as the Director of Real Estate Development at AI. Neyer in Nashville , where he managed over 4 million square feet of development projects. His responsibilities included sourcing land sites, overseeing construction, leasing and dispositions.

"We are delighted to welcome Andrew Mazey to our team," said Rob Gage , Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group's Nashville and Carolina regions. "Andrew brings both valuable industrial experience and relationships that will benefit the Brennan team. Andrew's proven track record and exceptional leadership skills make him a key addition to our organization."

"Brennan Investment Group continues to expand its platform into growth markets throughout the United States ," said Scott McKibben , Chief Investment Officer of Brennan Investment Group. "We are confident that Andrew's leadership in Nashville will allow us to develop and acquire assets that meet the tremendous tenant demand we see for distribution and manufacturing facilities in top tier cites."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 52 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 16 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

