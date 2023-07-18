THE ICONIC VINOY ST. PETERSBURG RESORT AND GOLF CLUB, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION REVEALS ELEGANT NEW MEETING AND EVENT SPACES

Designed by Rockwell Group, the Reimagined Palm Court and Vinoy Grand Ballrooms

Mark Brilliant Return of St. Petersburg's Legendary Event Spaces

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection unveiled its 60,000 square feet of redesigned event space, including the Vinoy Grand Ballroom and Palm Court Ballroom, as part of the resort's comprehensive renovation.

Designed by renowned interiors firm Rockwell Group, the Vinoy Grand Ballroom and multifunction Palm Court Ballroom feature refreshed aesthetics infused with old-Florida grandeur that nod to the resort's glamorous past. The 6,120-square-foot Vinoy Grand Ballroom makes every event feel special, honoring the resort's timeless aesthetic with elegant yet modern upgrades including a restoration of the room's shimmering focal point, the blown glass chandelier, Luna, by Dale Chihuly. Sophisticated new carpeting, drapery and furnishings create a sense of refined elegance in the space's light and airy atmosphere. The ballroom's dramatic arched windows now overlook a lush living garden, bringing The Vinoy's tropical natural surroundings into the luxurious and historic space.

The 11,520-square-foot Palm Court Ballroom and entrance hall - the property's largest event space - debut a neutral color palette with polished brown wood accents that invoke a warm atmosphere, while chic Art Deco chandeliers and sconces reference the resort's rich history. The ballroom, with its 1,000-person capacity, now features brand-new flooring, walls and recessed ceilings. The Vinoy's array of 22 additional meeting rooms are newly renamed after St. Petersburg area parks and contributors to the creation of the original Vinoy Park Hotel.

"The Vinoy has been one of the most sought-after venues for hosting events and meetings in the Tampa Bay area for decades," says The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection's general manager Vanessa Williams. "These updates bring our ballrooms into the 21st century while keeping their legendary history intact, ensuring the resort will continue to be a top destination for events of every size for another 100 years."

The hotel's newly elevated and customizable event menus emphasize seasonality, health-conscious offerings, locally sourced ingredients, custom dessert breaks and culinary stations including tartar, poke and risotto stations. Creative beverage offerings feature mojito and bourbon bars as well as signature drink options, with new breakout activities including mixology classes. The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection has also made technological advancements to the spaces, enhancing broadband support and boosting Internet speed.

To learn more about planning events in The Vinoy's iconic ballrooms, please visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/tpapk-the-vinoy-resort-and-golf-club-autograph-collection/.

About The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club , Autograph Collection

The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection is a classic and beloved downtown St. Petersburg landmark standing as a pillar of the community and a beacon for travelers since its New Year's Eve opening in 1925. Known for its signature pink façade, Mediterranean Revival style and old-Florida hospitality, the 354-room resort recently emerged from a thoughtful renovation and rebrand, joining Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands. The new, sophisticated aesthetic reflects The Vinoy's timeless glamour and tips its hat to a longstanding legacy. The Vinoy is the only luxurious resort on Florida's west coast with a combination of elegant rooms and suites; a lush poolscape with private cabanas; an on-site marina; diverse on-site dining experiences, including a French inspired patisserie and marina-facing indoor/outdoor restaurant; an 18-hole championship golf course; a tennis complex; a brand new holistic spa and wellness center; a high-end boutique from Tampa Bay local Sunni Spencer; and over 60,000 square feet of spectacular indoor and outdoor event space – all within walking distance to diverse cultural attractions. If walls could talk, The Vinoy's would have endless stories to share thanks to a rich history that includes hosting U.S. presidents, celebrities and athletes, and even serving as military housing in the 1940s. Continuing its renovation in 2023, The Vinoy will soon welcome a poolside restaurant with nods to Latin American cuisine and traditions, as well as a brand-new upscale dining outlet, continuing to live up to its legacy as the vibrant centerpiece of a revitalized St. Petersburg and graciously inviting generations of guests for years to come.

