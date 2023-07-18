John Arnold Appointed General Manager of Akima Global Technology

Industry veteran will focus on bringing the full strength of Akima IT solutions to global government customers

HERNDON, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that John Arnold has been named the general manager of Akima Global Technology, LLC. In this role, Arnold will be responsible for program delivery and information technology services that support the mission needs of global government customers.

Arnold joins Akima with 20 years of government contracting leadership experience, including CONUS and OCONUS management at organizations spanning startups through global enterprises.

Most recently, Arnold was founder and president of CavPath, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that provides strategic advisory, independent sponsorships, and direct investments to government contracting firms. Prior to CavPath, Arnold had a 17-year career with Agility where he directed projects that included multi-subsidiary profit and loss, mergers and acquisitions, sales, and business development. His career achievements include winning the largest subsistence prime vendor contract ever awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency at $8.1B.

"John's experience in government contracting, operations, and program delivery will provide strong leadership and insight to the team as we continue to grow with both new and existing customers," said Juvy McCarty, President of Akima's Technology Solutions and Products Group. "His knowledge in business strategy and operations management will be a tremendous asset in strengthening our customers' IT modernization goals and mission needs."

A graduate of West Point, Arnold was an Army officer for seven years, serving as an AH-64 Apache pilot and Air Cavalry commander. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. In addition to Akima Global Technology, Arnold will serve as general manager of Qivliq Federal Group, LLC.

About Akima Global Technology, an Akima Company

Akima Global Technology (AGT) is a small business wholly owned by Akima, an Alaska Native Corporation, delivering trusted technology services and solutions for the federal government and commercial customers. AGT provides the swiftest and most secure path to IT service optimization, continuously explores new technologies, and partners with leading edge commercial enterprises to deliver unique and innovative IT solutions. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner, an Oracle Gold Partner, and a VMware Premier Solution Provider. To learn more about AGT, visit www.akimaglobaltechnology.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with over 9,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities & ground logistics; information technology; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

