Logicbroker Appoints Industry Veteran Justin Hartanov as Chief Executive Officer, Marking a New Chapter in Innovation

SHELTON, Conn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicbroker, an industry-leading provider of D2C and B2B drop ship and marketplace solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Hartanov as its new Chief Executive Officer. Hartanov will be succeeding Peyman Zamani, the founder of Logicbroker, who will be transitioning to a position on the board of directors after a remarkable tenure as the company's CEO.

Justin Hartanov brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the eCommerce industry. With a deep understanding of market dynamics and a passion for driving business growth, Hartanov is poised to lead Logicbroker into the next phase of its journey.

"We are delighted to welcome Justin Hartanov as our new CEO. His extensive experience in the eCommerce industry and his exceptional leadership skills make him the perfect fit to guide Logicbroker in its continued growth," said Peyman Zamani, Founder of Logicbroker. "During the transition period, Justin has demonstrated his deep understanding of the industry and his dedication to Logicbroker's mission. I have full trust in his leadership and strategic acumen, and I am excited to see the continued success of Logicbroker under his guidance. "

Hartanov's appointment comes at a crucial time for Logicbroker as the company continues to expand its offerings and revolutionize the eCommerce landscape. Through drop ship, marketplace, and supply chain visibility solutions, Logicbroker processes $6.3 billion in GMV each year and works with enterprise brands like Samsung, Victoria's Secret, Walgreens, and more achieve Supply Chain Excellence.

Under Hartanov's leadership, Logicbroker is poised to enhance its D2C and B2B drop ship and marketplace solutions, providing retailers and brands with even greater capabilities and enabling them to thrive in the digital marketplace.

Hartanov brings a demonstrated ability to effectively scale organizations with a core focus on building client-driven organizations. He comes to Logicbroker from Syndigo, the industry leader in PIM and MDM solutions, where he was the Chief Commercial Officer leading the go-to-market function through transformative growth over more than 5 years. Prior to that, he spent several years at Market Track in a series of global leadership and commercial roles.

Expressing his excitement about joining Logicbroker, Hartanov shared his vision for the company, stating, "I am thrilled to join the Logicbroker team and lead the company into its next chapter. Logicbroker's commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional eCommerce solutions aligns perfectly with my own passions. Together, we will empower retailers to achieve seamless and scalable eCommerce experiences, driving their growth and success."

As Logicbroker enters this new phase, the company remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive growth for eCommerce businesses. With an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and technological innovation, Logicbroker continues to be the partner of choice for retailers and brands seeking to unlock their full eCommerce potential.

Join us in extending a warm welcome to Justin Hartanov as the new Chief Executive Officer of Logicbroker. To learn more about our comprehensive D2C and B2B drop ship, marketplace, and supply chain visibility offerings, please visit our website.

About Logicbroker

Logicbroker is the premier Supply Chain Experience Management (SCXM) eCommerce platform. Our unique B2B and D2C offerings give manufacturers and retailers a single source of truth for their supply chain, yielding real-time visibility and communications, higher compliance rates, lower transaction costs, and exceptional customer experiences. Through drop ship, marketplace, and supply chain visibility solutions, Logicbroker processes $6.3 billion in GMV each year and can help your organization achieve Supply Chain Excellence

Our integrated suite connects all participants of an organization's supply chain regardless of the type of business model: owned inventory, drop ship, or marketplace. We work with mid-market and Enterprise manufacturers and retailers across a number of verticals including Health & Wellness, Home Improvement, Consumer Electronics, Toys & Babies, and Consumer Packaged Goods and service brands such as Samsung, 1-800-Flowers, Victoria Secret, The Vitamin Shoppe, Walgreens, and RiteAid.

