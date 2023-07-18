Luna to expand strategic health plan relationships as RaeAnn Grossman joins as Chief Growth Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna , the leading provider of in-home, in-person physical therapy, today announced that RaeAnn Grossman will join as its Chief Growth Officer to expand Luna's strategic relationships with health plans and providers, and in-home physical therapy growth opportunities.

This executive appointment coincides with a new national report from Luna, which shows that health systems lose $3.1 billion revenue from physical therapy referral leakage, equating to an average loss of $2,500 per patient.

Grossman joins at a time of rapid expansion for Luna. In 2022, Luna became the fastest growing physical therapy clinic nationally with 6,183 percent growth in visits during the four consecutive years since it was founded in 2018. Luna currently operates across 50 markets in 27 states and has treated 40,000 patients in their homes, and performs an in-person visit every 25 seconds in the home.

"As one of the nation's leading experts in healthcare transformation and innovation, RaeAnn has a proven track record of collaborating with health plans, provider groups, and the healthcare community to drive value, impact, and growth. This latest appointment represents another step closer to Luna's vision of becoming the leading in-home rehabilitation provider," said Palak Shah, co-founder and head of clinical operations at Luna.

Grossman brings three decades of experience, including roles leading strategic growth and partnerships for large healthcare and health insurance companies, including Signify, Optum, BCBS of Arizona, Cotiviti, and Health Net/Centene. In these chief-executive and presidential roles, she developed and led strategic business development and growth, often collaborating with large-scale provider groups and health plans.

"Luna solves the most challenging problems faced by health plans and providers today; namely, a lack of member engagement and adherence, and a fragmented care experience. By transforming the vision of holistic in-home care, we're lowering costs, increasing access, streamlining the care journey, and improving health outcomes," said RaeAnn Grossman, Chief Growth Officer at Luna.

Unlike remote or virtual care, Luna's licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care in the convenience of the patient's home. With Luna, patients can request an in-home physical therapy via the Luna app .

Leading health systems such as Providence, Emory Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, UCLA Health, and MedStar Health have partnered with Luna to offer outpatient physical therapy in the convenience of a patient's home.

View original content:

SOURCE Luna