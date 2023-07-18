Urology Care Foundation Announces Inaugural Health Equity Fellow

BALTIMORE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), today announced Dr. Randy Vince as the recipient of the inaugural Health Equity Fellowship. This fellowship was created for early career urologists who have a passion for humanitarian work to help them be successful in connecting with diverse communities, especially those most marginalized.

The two-year fellowship program consists of one year of didactic education in partnership with the Center for Urban Bioethics at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, focusing on health disparities as ethical issues. Throughout the fellowship, Dr. Vince will also learn how to develop and present both oral and written advocacy proposals directed at stakeholders who play a key role in healthcare systems and population health. At the end of the first year, Dr. Vince will submit a capstone project he will carry out with ongoing mentoring from experts in the field.

"We are excited to select Dr. Vince as our first Health Equity Fellow because of his lifelong dedication to humanitarianism and his commitment to help the field of medicine to 'do better' when it comes to health equity," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, Urology Care Foundation president. "We are looking forward to providing him this opportunity so that he can achieve his goal of improving health care for those who have been underserved."

Dr. Vince is from Baltimore, Md., and is known for his passion for helping others, specifically when it comes to disparities in urologic care for prostate cancer. He now lives in Cleveland, Ohio, and is the director of Minority Men's Health at the Cutler Center for Men at University Hospitals and an assistant professor of urology at Case Western Reserve University.

