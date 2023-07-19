Connected Dealer Services Shines Bright with Four Wins at the Dealers' Choice Awards

A Testament to Their Industry Leading Solutions for Car Dealerships

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Dealer Services, a leading provider of automotive solutions, is proud to announce its outstanding achievements at this year's Dealers' Choice Awards with awards for its CarRx and Elo GPS platforms. The company has secured an impressive four awards, including three first-place Diamond wins in key categories. This is also the second year running where the CarRx direct automotive marketing platform (with less than three years in the market) has won the first-place award for service retention marketing.

The Auto Dealer Today Dealers' Choice Awards celebrates companies that have consistently demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation in providing solutions for car dealerships. The winners are nominated and voted upon by dealers themselves, making the awards a true testament to the quality and value provided by the winners.

Connected Dealer Services products, CarRx and Elo GPS, emerged as the clear frontrunners in their categories:

Diamond Award, Direct Marketing - Service: CarRx took the first-place award for service retention marketing for the second year in a row. CarRx' powerful features give dealerships insight into customer maintenance needs and allows the dealership to send personalized offers based on vehicle and driver behavior data. The ability to prompt drivers for service exactly when it is needed has helped CarRx solidify its position as the industry's leading solution.

Diamond Award, Inventory Management: The first-place win in this category highlights the company's dedication to providing services to dealerships to optimize their inventory, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency.

Diamond Award, Vehicle Tracking: With real-time insights and enhanced security features, Connected Dealer Services' Elo GPS industry-leading technology ensures dealers can effectively manage their vehicle fleet and ensure customer satisfaction.

Gold Award, Post-Sale Customer Retention: A new category for this year, Connected Dealer Services' CarRx marketing platform enables dealerships to stay in their customers' minds long after the sale. By prioritizing customer relationships and offering comprehensive support, the company helps dealers retain their valued customers and build brand loyalty.

"Our success at the Dealers' Choice Awards underscores the effectiveness of our solutions in driving revenue for our dealership partners," emphasized Connected Dealer Services Executive Vice President of Sales, Mark Ohlgren. "We take immense pride in delivering comprehensive tools and resources that empower dealerships to thrive in a highly competitive market. By optimizing inventory management, enhancing direct marketing strategies, and providing advanced vehicle tracking capabilities, we enable our partners to streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction, and ultimately boost their bottom line. This recognition further motivates us to continue innovating and providing unparalleled support to help our dealer partners achieve their business goals."

Shane Wilson, Connected Dealer Services President, added, "Connected Dealer Services remains committed to revolutionizing the automotive industry by delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that give dealerships more actionable data, powerful tools, and control over their business than ever before. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our dealer partners for their continued support, nominations, and votes. This achievement would not have been possible without their trust in our products and services."

Connected Dealer Services' success at the Dealers' Choice Awards reaffirms its position as an industry leader and sets the stage for even greater achievements in the future. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, innovative solutions, and unwavering dedication, the company is poised to shape the future of the automotive industry.

To learn more about Elo GPS and CarRx please visit https://www.elogps.com/for-dealerships/.

About Connected Dealer Services

Connected Dealer Services is a connected car technology company partnering with dealerships to provide powerful tools like Elo GPS and CarRx that meet the growing demands of connectivity and the modern dealership by protecting vehicle assets, managing inventory, reducing costs, increasing service retention, and enabling a direct connection to drivers and their vehicles.

