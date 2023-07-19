Hyundai Motor Expands 'Goal of the Century' Campaign to Focus on Inclusivity for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™

Hyundai Motor Expands 'Goal of the Century' Campaign to Focus on Inclusivity for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™

The new campaign to build on activations introduced at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, expanding campaign messaging to include 'Women + Inclusivity'

Initiatives to include "How Far We've Come", a campaign film documenting the history of women's football and Hyundai Motor's support for the sport, a special exhibition at the FIFA Museum, Common Goal football-related activities for women and girls, a youth festival and more

SEOUL, South Korea, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company announced today that it is launching an expanded 'Goal of the Century' (GOTC) global communication campaign with various brand initiatives for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

The new campaign builds on GOTC activations initiated during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ that reflect Hyundai Motor's commitment to Sustainable, Innovative and Humane efforts around the world.

"This year, Hyundai's Goal of the Century campaign expands on its previous efforts to create a sustainable world by focusing on social inclusivity for women," said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. "The campaign embraces womanhood by not only supporting the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™, but also by celebrating the legacy and history of women's football."

"Looking back at how far women's football has come, Hyundai has an optimistic view of the future," Jee said. "As a longtime supporter of the game since 1999, Hyundai aims to continue fostering inclusivity and equality throughout the sports world."

As part of the new campaign, Hyundai Motor released a global campaign video whose central message, "How Far We've Come," stands as a tribute to the remarkable history of women's football. It commemorates the significant progress achieved and highlights the enduring partnership between Hyundai Motor and the Women's World Cup, spanning an impressive 25 years and encompassing seven tournaments since 1999.

Hyundai Motor is sponsoring a special exhibition, 'Calling the Shots: Faces of Women's Football,' at the FIFA Museum, from July 20 to August 20, 2023. The exhibition celebrates the heritage of players, staff and supporters who have contributed to the development of the Women's World Cup so far.

To further increase awareness of the GOTC campaign and spread its message to football fans, Hyundai Motor is resuming its partnership with Common Goal to support women's football-related activities.

