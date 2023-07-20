Equum Medical Launches the Lighthouse Series™: Inspiring Success Stories in Telehealth and Healthcare Transformation

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evidence is mounting from the experiences of hospitals large and small, urban and rural that telehealth is having a positive effect on staffing, patient safety, clinical services and hospital revenue, Equum Medical reports.

The company, a leading provider of innovative telehealth services, has released the Equum Medical Lighthouse Series™. These customer success stories showcase the transformative power of telehealth in addressing key challenges faced by health systems and hospitals worldwide. The Series is intended to highlight real-world examples of how a complete acute care telehealth service using remote physicians, nurses and monitoring technologists supplements current hospital staff, provides specialist expertise and quickly moves patients to the most appropriate sites for care.

In today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, health systems and hospitals are constantly seeking innovative solutions to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and improve patient outcomes. The Equum Medical Lighthouse Series brings to the forefront some of the most pressing challenges faced by healthcare providers, including ED capacity, ICU mortality and length of stay, physician and nurse burnout, and rural hospital specialist access. Telehealth offers a promising solution by increasing access to care in underserved areas, alleviating the shortage of clinicians and reducing costs to make healthcare more accessible and affordable.

Dr. Scurlock, CEO and Founder of Equum Medical, emphasized the importance of sharing these success stories: "We are thrilled to launch the Equum Medical Lighthouse Series. By showcasing real-world examples of how telehealth has successfully addressed critical challenges, we aim to encourage broader adoption of telehealth and the dissemination of information on successful strategies."

The series aims to provide healthcare leaders with actionable insights and evidence-based strategies to navigate their own telehealth implementations by demonstrating the tangible benefits that can be achieved by embracing telehealth and leveraging its potential to drive positive change in healthcare delivery.

Healthcare providers, administrators and industry professionals can gain a valuable resource for understanding the diverse applications of telehealth and the significant impact it can have on healthcare delivery, patient outcomes and the overall well-being of both patients and providers.

"We are going to continue to grow the Lighthouse Series as we get additional results from our engagements," said Karsten Russell-Wood, MBA, MPH, Equum's Chief Marketing Officer. "We want this to be a resource for innovators and evidence of what our model of care can do to ease the pressure on hospitals and health systems in this time of profound change for our industry."

Equum Medical is an active member of the American Telemedicine Association and the National Rural Health Association, through which participating hospital systems can access thought leadership and engage with Equum Medical executives to expand telehealth understanding and applications.

