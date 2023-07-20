MassPay Launches Innovative Visa Debit Card Program

– New Debit Card Program Enhances Payee Experience with Seamless Activation and Immediate Funds Availability –

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MassPay, a leading provider of global payout orchestration solutions, today announced immediate availability of its new Visa Debit Card Program. Developed in response to customer feedback, and as part of the company's commitment to continually enhancing its services, this new offering empowers payees with an unparalleled payout experience and unmatched convenience.

MassPay introduces its Visa Debit Card Program, delivering payees immediate access to funds and no load fees.

"Listening to our customers has always been at the heart of what we do at MassPay. We were asked for a debit card solution with immediate access to funds and without industry-standard load fees, and we have delivered," said Pouya Moghavem, Head of Business Development for MassPay. "Our new Visa Debit Card Program enables our customers to offer their payees the seamless, immediate and cost effective solution they desire – and deserve."

MassPay's Visa Debit Card Program offers a wide range of features, including:

Simple, one-step activation;

The option for virtual or physical cards;

Integration with popular digital wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay;

Immediate spend capability; and

Acceptance wherever Visa is accepted

This program enables payees to access their funds in real-time, transforming how they manage their finances. MassPay's new Visa Debit Card Program also offers comprehensive co-branding opportunities, allowing businesses to customize the card to match their brand identity and enhance their payee experiences.

MassPay invites all businesses to join them in embracing the future of convenient, secure, and no-load fee debit card solutions by opting for MassPay's Visa Debit Card Program.

For more information about the new program, including full terms and conditions, visit MassPay.io/Visa

About MassPay

MassPay's global payout orchestration platform enables our customers to facilitate payouts to individuals (B2C) and businesses (B2B) in over 175 countries and over 70 currencies worldwide. Frictionless cross-border payout orchestration is delivered via one simple API, an industry-leading Know Your Business (KYB) process, and the confidence of a premiere global financial partner network. Learn more at MassPay.io .

Visa® is a registered trademark of Visa U.S.A. Incorporated. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners.

The Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

View original content:

SOURCE MassPay